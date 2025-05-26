"Throwing his career away": CFB fans trash Deion Sanders' new 5'9" transfer portal commit for major transition

Cornerback Tyrecus Davis has transferred to Deion Sanders' Colorado for his final season, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The former Wyoming starter is eligible due to an NCAA ruling granting junior college players an extra year.
Davis entered the portal on Dec. 27 and committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday.
CFB fans didn’t hold back in their reactions to the move:
"What a horrific decision young man," a fan commented on X.
"Throwing his career away smh," another fan commented.
“Damn he downgraded…” one wrote.
Others responded with memes mocking the move.
Davis played two seasons at Wyoming after three years at Navarro College in Texas, where he was teammates with current Colorado DB Preston Hodge. The 5'9" CB totaled 60 tackles, 15 pass breakups, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal with the Cowboys.
Pro Football Focus graded him as Wyoming’s top corner in 2023 and their second-best last season. He closed out his time there with seven tackles and a game-sealing interception vs. Washington State, earning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.
Deion Sanders' young gun, Tyrecus Davis will face Wyoming
Deion Sanders and the squad added former Wyoming cornerback Tyrecus Davis, beating out schools like East Carolina, New Mexico, Old Dominion, and East Tennessee. Davis is one of seven defensive backs the Buffaloes have picked up from the portal this offseason.
With Davis and offensive lineman Walker Andersen also joining, Colorado now has 30 transfer additions under coach Deion Sanders. That group ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 19 nationally, per 247Sports.
Davis steps into a cornerback room that lost Travis Hunter to the NFL and Colton Hood to the portal. DJ McKinney is expected to lead the unit.
During spring camp, cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis said:
“I see them out there competing…,” Mathis said (per SI). “The confidence level is key when you’re playing on the outside. They keep building their confidence. I’m really impressed with how they work each and every day.”
Davis will face his former team when Wyoming visits Folsom Field on Sept. 20.
