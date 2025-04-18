“(Tim) Tebow’s jersey isn’t retired”: CFB fans divided over Deion Sanders defending Shedeur after CU retires his jersey

Deion Sanders coached his son, Shedeur, throughout his college football career. Shedeur was a key component of his Jackson State Tigers team and played an even more prominent role in reviving the fortunes of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur Sanders was the team's quarterback during its 9-4, 2024 season when the Buffaloes came close to punching a ticket to the expanded college football playoffs.

For their achievements, Sanders' No. 2 and Travis Hunter's No. 12 jerseys are set to be retired during Saturday's spring football game. The decision faced criticism from fans on social media. However, Deion Sanders defended the decision, saying:

“If his last name weren’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion.”

CFB fans are torn over Deion Sanders defending the jersey retirement.

"Tebow's jersey isn’t retired, so you right we wouldn’t have a discussion because sanders wouldn’t be retired," a fan wrote.

Another added, "Mahomes, Tebow, and Burrow haven’t had their jerseys retired yet, and they’ve clearly earned that right. But because his last name is “Sanders,” his will be. Cmon Deion."

One said, "#2 should be retired for Deon Figures first for cu. Figures accomplished twice as much as Shedeur did at cu!"

Other fans were more understanding regarding the move. They said,

How did Shedeur Sanders perform at Colorado?

Shedeur Sanders was a Day 1 starter in Colorado following his move from the Jackson State Tigers. Sanders joined a side that was fresh off a 1-11 season in 2022.

He played 11 games in 2023 and posted a stat line of 3,230 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He earned the Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year Award and set a new CU record for passing yards in a season. However, the team's failure to feature in a Bowl Game due to their 4-8 record put a blemish on Sanders' record.

Shedeur took it up a notch in 2024 and amassed a stat line of 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He guided the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record, including their first Bowl Game appearance in years.

He was rewarded for his senior year heroics, earning the 2024 Johnny Unitas Award, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award, and first-team All-Big 12 honors from coaches, the AP, CFN, and SIS. Next up for Sanders is a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

