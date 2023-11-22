TJ Sheffield transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Purdue WR feat. Michigan, Michigan St. and more

Senior wide receiver TJ Sheffield announced on Wednesday that he is leaving the Purdue Boilermakers and officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Sheffield has been doing decently well this season as he has 32 receptions for 381 yards (11.9 yards per catch) with a pair of touchdowns. He has also been a good punt returner.

Today, we are going to project five locations that should be looking to add him to their program.

Potential TJ Sheffield landing spots

#1 Michigan Wolverines

This would be the ultimate landing spot for Sheffield to join one of the top programs in college football. Their roster skews towards being a little older and will be in the midst of changes.

The team will likely be without quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. However, the exposure that Sheffield would get with the Wolverines would be great and should be immediately a top option in 2024.

#2 Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans are in bit of a flux right now after the whole Mel Tucker situation. However, with the program moving forward, they have some pieces to be competitive. With the ability to stay in the Big Ten, this could be intriguing. He could elevate quarterback Noah Kim's game as well.

#3 Duke Blue Devils

Quarterback Riley Leonard is going to need another option. Wide receiver Jalon Calhoun is the second-best wide receiver on the team but is a fifth-year senior, so he may not return for next season. Sheffield would fit well in this system and could really take his game to the next level.

#4 Colorado Buffaloes

Want to elevate your stardom? Go join coach Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado. Sheffield could be a strong receiver who replaces the production of someone like Travis Hunter and lets him be fresh on the defensive side of the football.

If Shedeur Sanders does not leave for the 2024 NFL draft, it could be another good option for one season.

#5 Baylor Bears

Having a quarterback like Blake Shapen throwing him the football will be great for his progression. The Bears have averaged 15.5 yards per punt return and that would be improved with Sheffield being a strong returner. With coach Dave Aranda in desperate need of some playmakers out wide to dominate, this could be a fit.