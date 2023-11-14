Toledo Rockets vs. Bowling Green Falcons prediction, odds, and picks - November 14 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Toledo Rockets go on the road to play the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Toledo (9-1, 6-0 MAC) is coming off a 49-23 win over Eastern Michigan and their lone loss this season was in their season opener against Illinois. Bowling Green (6-4, 4-2 MAC) had a 49-19 blowout win over Kent State last week.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Game details

Fixture: Toledo Rockets (9-1) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (6-4)

Date & Time: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Odds

Spread

Toledo -10.5 (-110)

Bowling Green +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Toledo -425

Bowling Green +330

Total

Over 51 (-112)

Under 51 (-112)

Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Picks

The Toledo Rockets is the best team in the MAC and is led by quarterback DeQuan Flint and I like him to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns here. Although a lot of teams in the MAC prefer to run the ball, Toledo and Flint have a great passing game. In Flint's last four games, he's gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns in three of them.

Bowling Green, meanwhile, will rely heavily on running back Taron Keith, but once the Falcons start to trail they will be forced to throw the ball more, which is why I like Connor Bazelak to throw an interception. Bazelak has thrown an interception in one of the last three games, but Toledo has recorded an INT in five straight games.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Head-to-head record

Toledo and Bowling Green have played each other 87 times and the Rockets lead the all-time series 42-41-4. Toledo has dominated this series as of late as they are 11-2 in the last 13 meetings.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Prediction

The Toledo Rockets are well on their way to winning the MAC title as they can dominate games on both offense and defense.

Bowling Green's defense won't be able to stop the Rockets' offense here as Toledo will cruise to a double-digit win.

Prediction: Toledo wins by two touchdowns.

