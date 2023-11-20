Toledo vs Central Michigan prediction, odds and picks - November 24 | NCAAF season 2023

The regular season finale in the MAC happens on Friday afternoon as the Toledo Rockets will face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas inside Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

The Rockets (10-1, 7-0 MAC) are currently dominating as they prepare for the MAC Championship Game next week. They are on a 10-game winning streak after a 32-31 road win over the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday.

The Chippewas (5-6, 3-4) are struggling as they are on a two-game losing streak after a 34-20 road loss against the Ohio Bobcats on Wednesday.

Toledo vs Central Michigan game details

Fixture: Toledo Rockets (10-1, 7-0) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6, 3-4)

Date and Time: November 24, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Toledo vs. Central Michigan betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Toledo Rockets -10 (-110) Over 55.5 (-110) -375 Central Michigan Chippewas +10 (-110) Under 55.5 (-110) +295

Toledo vs. Central Michigan picks

The Toledo Rockets have been one of the best rushing teams in the nation, as they are 11th with 206.9 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Peny Boone has been playing well throughout the season, with 162 rushing attempts for 1,173 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and 13 rushing touchdowns. With five rushing touchdowns in his previous three games, expect to see him find the end zone in this matchup.

The Central Michigan Chippewas also have been rushing the ball at a decent level throughout the season, as they are 57th in the country with 164.5 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Marion Lukes has been doing well, as he has 129 carries for 684 yards (5.3 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns. He has run for a touchdown in his last four games, so expect him to find the end zone again.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan key injuries

Toledo

No injuries to report

Central Michigan

Defensive back Jayden Davis: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Toledo vs. Central Michigan head-to-head

The Toledo Rockets and the Central Michigan Chippewas are facing off for the 52nd time in the program's history. The Rockets have the advantage in this series with a 28-20-3 record. These teams played last season, with Toledo picking up a 38-17 home victory.

Toledo vs. Central Michigan prediction

The Toledo Rockets are set in the MAC Championship Game, so this will be interesting. The Chippewas are struggling, so Toledo should easily take advantage.

Looking at the offenses as of late, the Rockets are scoring 37.3 points in their last three games, while the Chippewas are averaging 23.8 points in their previous five games. All in all, go with Toledo to pick up a win and cover the spread.

Prediction: Toledo Rockets -10