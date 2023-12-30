Toledo vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 30 | Arizona Bowl

The Toledo Rockets and the Wyoming Cowboys are ready to wrap up the 2023 season on Saturday afternoon as they face off in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

The Rockets (11-2) had an outstanding season but lost to the Miami RedHawks 23-14 in the MAC Championship Game. The Cowboys (8-4) did not compete in their conference title game but ended the regular season on a two-game winning streak after a 42-6 road win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Toledo vs. Wyoming: Game details

Matchup: Toledo Rockets (11-2) vs Wyoming Cowboys (8-4)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ

Toledo vs. Wyoming: Betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Toledo Rockets +3.5 (-110) Over 44.5 (-110) +150 Wyoming Cowboys -3.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) -175

Toledo vs. Wyoming: Picks

The Toledo Rockets have been one of the best-rushing teams in all of college football, as they are 13th in the nation with 202.6 passing yards per game so far.

With running back Peny Boone officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal, expect to see a bigger role for junior running back Jacquez Stuart to get more touches. He has 101 carries this season for 475 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns as well as 11 receptions for 139 yards (12.6 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown. With a touchdown in four of his last five games played, expect him to find the end zone at least one time here.

The Wyoming Cowboys have been brutal passing the football throughout the year as they are 119th in the nation with 167.3 passing yards per game so far.

Senior wide receiver Andrew Peasley has been playing well under center despite the few passing yards as he is 146-of-241 (60.6 completion percentage) for 1,823 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. With three interceptions in his previous five games, expect an interception in this game as well.

Toledo vs. Wyoming: Head-to-head

The Toledo Rockets and the Wyoming Cowboys have faced off twice entering this bowl game with each team winning once. The last matchup was in 2012 with the Rockets taking a 34-31 victory but no one on the field was obviously in that game.

Players unavailable

With bowl games, each side will have players miss this game and the Arizona Bowl will be no different.

Toledo

Jaret Frantz, WR (Transfer Portal)

Vinny Sciury, iOL (Transfer Portal)

Dequan Finn, QB (Transfer Portal)

Peny Boone, RB (Transfer Portal)

Micah Kelly, RB (Transfer Portal)

Jonathon Batzke, P (Transfer Portal)

Wyoming

Keelan Cox, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Kolbey Taylor, CB (Transfer Portal)

DQ James, RB (Transfer Portal)

Bradley Hultman, LB (Transfer Portal)

Chase Locke, WR (Transfer Portal)

Dawaiian McNeely, RB (Transfer Portal)

Toledo vs. Wyoming: Prediction

With Toledo not having Dequann Finn after he has officially transferred to the Baylor Bears, they are going to struggle to score. Wyoming is not a good passing team as they are one of the worst in terms of passing yards in the entire nation. These defenses as of late have been doing well with the Rockets allowing 21.4 points in their last five games while the Cowboys are giving up 16.0 points in their previous four games so go with the under here.

Prediction: Under 44.5

