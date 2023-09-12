Tom Brady vs. Michigan State record: What were Michigan QB's stats like against the Spartans?

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady started his playing days in the Midwest, as the quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines. In his time with Michigan, he was even part of the national title team of 1997 but only as a backup.

Brady was the starter for two years, 1998 and 1999. In five seasons with the Wolverines, he threw for 4,773 yards with 30 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. The running game was never Brady's strong side as he was abysmal recording -150 yards in his collegiate career.

During Brady's Michigan career, he faced rival Michigan State Spartans twice. The Michigan/Michigan State rivalry is only surpassed by the Ohio State rivalry and maybe the Notre Dame one in Wolverine ethos.

Let's see how the GOAT fared against them

Tom Brady vs. Michigan State Spartans

Brady's first encounter with the Spartans was a Week 4 29-17 victory. Brady went 15-26, with 208 yards. He scored one touchdown pass and had one interception. He got sacked one time during the game.

His second encounter was a 31-34 defeat in Week 6 of the 1999 season. At the time Michigan was ranked No. 3 in the nation and the Spartans were No. 11. Brady was dropped mid-game for Drew Henson, just to be put back into the field and almost leading a Wolverine comeback. He threw for 285 yards with two touchdowns.

After their defeat, the Wolverines were dropped down to No. 9 and would also lose their following week's encounter.

In two seasons, Tom Brady led Michigan to a 20-5 record and two bowl victories. Brady was an All-Big Ten Honorable mention in both years and a team captain in his senior year. This was an incredible turnaround for someone who started seventh in the Wolverines's depth chart when he was recruited.

In the 1999 Florida Citrus Bowl, they defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 45-31, and in the 2000 Orange Bowl, they prevailed 35-34 over Alabama. That Orange Bowl was the last game of Tom Brady's collegiate career. He would go on to be selected 199 in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

And regarding his NFL career, well that needs no retelling.