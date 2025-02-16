Tommi Hill NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Nebraska CB ft. NY Jets

Cornerback Tommi Hill started his NCAA career at Arizona State, redshirting his first season in 2021 before transferring to Nebraska in 2022. Since coming to Nebraska, he has established himself as an effective defender for the Cornhuskers. This past season, he registered 21 total tackles, including 10 solo efforts, a pass defended, and an interception which he returned for a touchdown.

While Hill was an effective player for the Cornhuskers this season, he was not a star. As a result, his draft ranking is not high. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 256-ranked player in the draft. As a result, he will likely go to a team in the later rounds that had bigger needs to address than CB in the early rounds.

Top three landing spots for Nebraska CB Tommi Hill

#1 New York Jets

With the New York Jets moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they are expected to have a transitional season and have several needs to address in the draft. If one of the top QBs falls to them with the seventh pick, they will likely take them in that unlikely scenario. Otherwise, they could pick a quarterback in the second or third round.

In the other early rounds, the Jets need to address DT, OT and S. CB is a position of need but is not as big of an issue for the Jets. As a result, they could look to address the position with a depth option like Tommi Hill in the later rounds.

#2 Washington Commanders

After a surprising run to the NFC championship game, the Washington Commanders will be looking to build around QB Jayden Daniels in his second season. Daniels had one of the best rookie seasons by a QB ever, and the Commanders will be looking to give him more weapons next season so that he continues to grow.

As a result, the Commanders are more likely to add OTs or WRs in the early rounds. They can address the CB position in the later rounds by selecting Tommi Hill.

#3 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills need to get QB Josh Allen more weapons next season if they want to take the next step. They have far fewer offensive weapons than they did in recent seasons, and they need to address that in the draft because of their limited cap space.

CB is not the biggest one for the Bills. As a result, they can afford to wait until the later rounds to draft someone like Tommi Hill.

