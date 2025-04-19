Tony Johnson transfer portal predictions: Top 3 landings sports for Cincinnati WR ft. Kentucky

A season ago, Tony Johnson was in the transfer portal, and the receivers is back again. After three years at Florida Atlantic, Johnson had a capable season at Cincinnati. But the 5-foot-11 pass catcher is searching another school for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Johnson began as a walk-on at FAU. He steadily improved year to year. In his freshman season, he played in one game and saw no passes. His catches increased to 23 in 2022 and 37 then in 2023. His yardage increased to 258 yards and then 411 yards. He caught three touchdowns in 2022 and then four in 2023.

In his season at Cincinnati, Johnson caught 48 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns. He snagged four or more passes in eight different games in 2024. For his college career, Johnson has snagged 108 passes for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns.

While he was an unknown prospect out of high school and doesn't have eye-popping physical attributes, he's an experienced and talented pass target. With him now on the move, here are three schools where Johnson could end up.

Top 3 possible portal destinations for Tony Johnson

Mark Stoops and Kentucky could add Johnson to their receiving corps for the 2025 season.

3. Kentucky

The Wildcats struggled significantly in the passing game last season. Kentucky then lost Dane Key and Barion Brown to the transfer portal. The Wildcats are a fairly run-heavy team anyway, but a speedy, experienced pass catcher like Johnson could certainly figure in the rotation. Kentucky's campus is barely an hour from Cincinnati and the Wildcats could put Johnson to work immediately.

2. Florida State

Florida State not only suffered through an awful 2024 season, but the Seminoles were last in the ACC in passing yardage. FSU's top three pass receivers in 2024 were all seniors. While FSU has added Duce Robinson and Squirrel White in the portal, there's plenty of room in the Seminole receiver room. Johnson, who hails from Florida, would be an easy add for FSU.

1. UCF

Scott Frost was hired as the new coach of the Golden Knights. UCF was 14th in the Big 12 in passing yardage a year ago. UCF's top three wide receivers in yardage a season ago were all seniors. Not only could Johnson play at UCF from day one, he'd probably be an immediate standout. For a Florida in-state prospect, immediate playing time with Frost and UCF could be an easy sell.

What do you think about Johnson's potential transfer portal choices? Share your take on the Cincinnati transfer below in our comments section!

