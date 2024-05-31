Top 10 ACC offensive tackles to watch out for ahead of 2024 CFB season ft. Darius Washington

The ACC will feature a number of the top offensive tackles in college football ahead of the 2024 season. These offensive linemen have the crucial job of protecting their quarterback as well as opening up running lanes for the ball carriers.

With the 2024 college football season right around the corner, here is a look at the 10 highest-graded returning offensive tackles in the ACC.

10 highest-graded returning ACC offensive tackles

Wake Forest OT #62 Devonte Gordon

#10. Keagan Trost, Wake Forest

Returning offensive tackle Keagan Trost is returning for another season of college football after transferring to Wake Forest following four seasons at Indiana State. Trost started in four games for the Sycamores on both the offensive line and the field goal unit.

#9. Victor Stoffel, Cal

NCAA Football: Temple at Navy

Former Temple offensive tackle Victor Stoffel had visits with Texas A&M and UCF before ultimately transferring to Cal for the 2024 season.

The redshirt senior from Stockholm, Sweden, started all 12 games at right tackle for Temple last season and earned All-AAC honors along with an All-American honorable mention.

#8. Blake Miller, Clemson

NCAA Football: Clemson Spring Practice

Clemson's returning offensive tackle, Blake Miller, is entering his third season in 2024 on the Tigers offensive line.

He's played just under 2,000 snaps at right tackle while starting in all 27 games he has appeared in throughout his career. Miller was a Freshman All-American in 2022 and earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2023.

#7. Devonte Gordon, Wake Forest

Boston College v Wake Forest

Redshirt senior Devonte Gordon is another top-graded ACC returning offensive tackle in 2024. Gordon started every game last season and ranked third among ACC tackles in pass blocking grade. He was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2022 and was Maxwell Football Club Freshman All-America in 2021.

#6. Jalen Rivers, Miami

NCAA Football: Miami at Virginia Tech

Returning ACC offensive lineman Jalen Rivers will be back at left tackle for the Hurricanes after earning second-team All-ACC honors last season.

He started in all 13 games in 2023 as a fourth-year redshirt sophomore after transitioning from guard to tackle. Rivers was a former four-star recruit out of Orange Park, FL, in the class of 2020.

#5. Jacob Rizy, Florida State

Returning offensive tackle Jacob Rizy was a major transfer portal acquisition for the Florida State Seminoles ahead of the 2024 season.

Rizy paved the way for the Ivy League's leading rusher, Aidan Borguet, last season. He earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors and has the skillset to play multiple spots on the offensive line.

#4. Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Boston College

Boston College tackle Ozzy Trapilo returns for his third season after starting 10 games at left tackle last season. The 6-8 redshirt senior was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, and returns to the Eagles' offense, which averaged 381.2 yards of total offense in 2023.

#3. Darius Washington, Florida State

Florida State OT #76 Darius Washington

Darius Washington is the second player from Florida State to make the top 10 returning offensive tackles in the ACC, showing the kind of depth the Seminoles have built on the offensive line.

Washington made 10 starts in 13 appearances last season as both a center and left tackle. He was first-team All-ACC in 2023 and was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after their 22-point victory against Virginia Tech.

#2. Da'Metrius Weatherspoon, Syracuse

Returning ACC offensive tackle Da'Metrius Weatherspoon transferred to Syracuse ahead of the 2024 season after spending two seasons at Howard.

At Howard, he started at right tackle in 11 games and allowed just two sacks. He is a former HBCU All-American and will bring much-needed size and experience to a struggling Syracuse offensive line.

#1. Micah Sahakian, Duke

Former Cornell offensive lineman Micah Sahakian will be transferring to Duke for the 2024 college football season, following three seasons with the Big Red.

He started 19 games in his career and has experience playing both right and left tackle. He earned second-team All-Ivy League honors last season and was an All-Ivy League honorable mention in 2022.

Do you think Micah Sahakian will be the top returning ACC offensive tackle in 2024? Let us know your predictions in the comment section.