Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State 

Arch Manning began his time as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns in not the most ideal way. In his first throw in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Manning threw a short, incomplete pass.Manning has been widely expected to be a strong quarterback unlikely to make simple mistakes. When he does, one can expect the internet to react to this with memes.Here is a selection of memes about Manning's first quarter as the Longhorns' starter.10 Arch Manning memes after his first half performance vs Ohio State1. Finding the wrong manManning's passes to start the season have been error-prone.2. Only there for his name.Manning comes from quarterback royalty. If he didn't, after this performance, would he be the starter?3. A first drive stood still.This fan has focused on the lack of action in the opening drive4. Full of nerves.Manning dominated against weaker teams last season. Ohio State is his first real test, and he is struggling5. Disappointing the fans.Manning was set to be the saviour of the Longhorns. So far, he has been anything but.6. More training needed?Manning's family holds an infamous quarterback training camp before the season starts. Maybe Arch should have attended?7. Maybe he wasn't that bad.Last year, fans wanted Arch Manning to play instead of Quinn Ewers. Now, they may feel lucky that Ewers played the big games.8. More ads than passes.Manning has been featured in numerous commercials in the build-up to the season. These numbers exceed the number of complete passes he has.9. No surprise here.Maybe Arch Manning was overhyped.10. Not the only one.Manning is not the only quarterback who is struggling. Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is also having a bad dayMore such memes can be found on the interent as Ohio State vs Texas battle continues.