  • Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State 

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:52 GMT
Arch Manning began his time as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns in not the most ideal way. In his first throw in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Manning threw a short, incomplete pass.

Manning has been widely expected to be a strong quarterback unlikely to make simple mistakes. When he does, one can expect the internet to react to this with memes.

Here is a selection of memes about Manning's first quarter as the Longhorns' starter.

10 Arch Manning memes after his first half performance vs Ohio State

1. Finding the wrong man

Manning's passes to start the season have been error-prone.

2. Only there for his name.

Manning comes from quarterback royalty. If he didn't, after this performance, would he be the starter?

3. A first drive stood still.

This fan has focused on the lack of action in the opening drive

4. Full of nerves.

Manning dominated against weaker teams last season. Ohio State is his first real test, and he is struggling

5. Disappointing the fans.

Manning was set to be the saviour of the Longhorns. So far, he has been anything but.

6. More training needed?

Manning's family holds an infamous quarterback training camp before the season starts. Maybe Arch should have attended?

7. Maybe he wasn't that bad.

Last year, fans wanted Arch Manning to play instead of Quinn Ewers. Now, they may feel lucky that Ewers played the big games.

8. More ads than passes.

Manning has been featured in numerous commercials in the build-up to the season. These numbers exceed the number of complete passes he has.

9. No surprise here.

Maybe Arch Manning was overhyped.

10. Not the only one.

Manning is not the only quarterback who is struggling. Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is also having a bad day

More such memes can be found on the interent as Ohio State vs Texas battle continues.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Krutik Jain
