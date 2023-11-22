Top 10 best Army-Navy uniforms in over 100-year-old football history

Some of the best uniforms of the season surface in the rivalry game featuring the Army vs. Navy. As we prepare for this year's upcoming clash, let's take a look at the 10 of the greatest jersey designs for this amazing rivalry.

#10: Army-Navy uniform (2023)

The Navy uniforms for this year's clash are outstanding. The jersey color is Eclipse Navy, the darkest shade of Navy Blue. This feels like they are going for a deep sea mission, and the jersey is on fire.

#9: Army-Navy uniform (2022)

I swear this is not biased, but this Navy Midshipmen jersey goes hard with the white jersey. To dive into the historical reasoning, this was to honor NASA with the white spacewalk suits as Navy has produced 54 astronauts, which is the most of any academic institution in the United States. You can't look at these and not just be amazed by the looks.

#8: Army-Navy uniform (2022)

Last year's jerseys were incredible. With the details of the helmet and the nod to the "Old Ironsides", to honor the 80th anniversary of the 1st Armored Division. The yellow stands out on the jersey. It makes it pop. It's hard to not love this jersey.

#7: Army-Navy uniform (2012)

Simple and beautiful

As the Army Black Knights were designated to be the home team in this game, they were allowed to wear black uniforms. The gold helmets make this a memorable look that is hard to one-up.

#6: Army-Navy uniform (2013)

The snow just puts the cherry on top.

Maybe I'm just a sucker for the elements, but with the snow involved, it is difficult to imagine many jerseys that just pop like the Navy's did in 2013. The white helmet with the blue jersey and white pants stand out. Maybe it's because Army's jerseys that game were an eyesore.

#5: Army-Navy uniform (2014)

Stripes just make this uniform stand out.

The 2014 Navy Midshipmen were able to get a sponsorship with Under Armour and made one of the best jerseys here. With the white jerseys, they added the stripes of the American flag as well as the helmet and gloves, so this is something that was extremely memorable and one of the greatest uniforms in the rivalry.

#4: Army-Navy uniform (2018)

This all-black jersey is sleek.

There are not many better-looking jerseys than the all-black look that Army had for their 2018 battle. The jersey was to commemorate the 1st Infantry Divison in World War I that fought with the Allies. The red lettering and the Army logo on the pants make this one of the most memorable looks in the rivalry's history.

#3: Army-Navy uniform (2011)

The jerseys are ready for war.

The combat look for the Navy Midshipmen for this battle was something that was memorable. Sometimes simple is better, and the simplicity of the jerseys makes it stand out as an epic uniform combination.

#2: Army-Navy uniform (2015)

The detail of the helmets are incredible.

The 2015 Navy team jersey has been something incredible to see. With the shining of the blue helmets, there are a lot of interesting aspects, but the naval vessels on the side of the helmet make it a unique look and are definitely one of the most memorable.

#1: Army-Navy uniform (2017)

The 2017 Army uniforms were incredible. The all-white jerseys looked incredible with the gold outline, and the skiing panda definitely made it unique. This may just look awesome, but there is some meaning behind it as it is a tribute to the World War II's "Pando Comandos".

