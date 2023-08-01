Top 10 best college football quarterbacks 2023 ft, Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Quinn Ewers, and more 

The list of the best college football quarterbacks is extensive heading into the 2023 season. There are a lot of incredible players returning to the scene, and it will be interesting to see how this list changes throughout the season.

Let's take a closer look at the top 10 quarterbacks in college football.

#10, Jayden Daniels

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is returning to the program for his second season with the program. He finished last season going 266 of 388 (68.6%) for 2,913 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He used his legs as weapons as well with 11 rushing touchdowns.

He should continue to gel well with coach Brian Kelly and be one of the best college football quarterbacks in 2023.

#9, Sam Hartman

Sam Hartman played the previous five seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons but transferred to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this offseason. He finished last year going 270 of 428 (63.1%) for 3,701 yards, 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. If he can lessen the turnovers, he'll have a great chance to crack the top five.

#8, Cam Rising

Cam Rising was a huge reason why the Utah Utes were able to win back-to-back Pac-12 championships. He went 249-for-385 (64.7%) for 3,034 yards with 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He needs to hit that 30 touchdown mark and should be able to do so.

#7, Jordan Travis

One of the best college football quarterbacks is senior Jordan Travis of the Florida State Seminoles. He finished last season going 226-for-353 (64.0% completion percentage) for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.

#6, Bo Nix

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has shown the ability to be a big-name player this season. He put incredible numbers together as he finished 2022 going 294-for-409 (71.9%) for 3,593 yards with 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions. This Oregon offense is going to be incredible, and this should be another chance for him to prove his worth in his fifth year.

#5, Drake Maye

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye burst on the season last year. He was dropping back at an incredible rate as he was 342-for-517 (66.2%) for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

With another year of experience, he should be able to be one of the best college football quarterbacks this season.

#4, Michael Penix Jr

Michael Penix Jr of the Washington Huskies has shown the ability to dominate. He found the right system with the Huskies and could be higher on this list. He finished last season as one of the nation's best statistical quarterbacks. Penix was 362 of 554 (65.3%) for 4,641 yards with 31 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions.

With another season under his belt, especially after his knee surgery, he should be one of the best in the game.

#3, Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns is one of the nation's best college football quarterbacks. He is entering his sophomore season after holding off Arch Manning to remain the starter. Last season, Ewers finished 172-for-296 (58.1%) for 2,177 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He missed a few games last season due to a shoulder injury but should be able to showcase his abilities with a full season.

#2, JJ McCarthy

Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy has been climbing the ranks of the quarterback lists. He had a strong first season being a starter as he finished 2022 going 208-of-322 (64.6%) for 2,719 yards with 22 touchdowns to five interceptions.

He still has the comfort of running back Blake Corum, but he should continue to evolve into an even better quarterback.

Best college football quarterbacks 2023: Caleb Williams

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is at the top of the list for a great reason. Looking at his 2022 season, his first with the USC Trojans, he flourished. Williams went 333 of 500 (66.6%) for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns to five interceptions. He has a 63:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio throughout his two college football seasons.