Top 10 Big 12 players selected on day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft ft. Jayden Higgins

The Big 12 had a busy second day of the NFL Draft. Wit many players selected across the draft's second round, the conference made a solid showing. Most notable was Iowa State, contributing three players to the league's day two total. Here's the rundown on the top 10 Big 12 players picked in the 2025 draft's second day.

Top 10 Big 12 players picked on day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

UCF running back RJ Harvey played his way into a second-round selection in the NFL Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State WR (Texans, Pick 34)

An elite receiver, the 6-foot-4 Higgins transferred from FCS Eastern Kentucky to Iowa State and the Big 12. In 2024, he had 87 catches for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns. At 215 pounds and with 4.47 second speed in the 40-yard dash, it's no wonder Higgins was one of the top picks of the second round.

Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona G (Dolphins, Pick 37)

A 6-foot-4 mauler up front, in three seasons starting, Savaiinaea had major experience at three offensive line positions. Expected to play inside in the NFL, he is agile enough to run a sub five second 40-yard dash at 325 pounds.

Jack Bech, TCU WR (Raiders, Pick 58)

A transfer from LSU, Bech blew up in the Big 12 in 2024. He had 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine scores. At over 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he's able to be a physical player, but also has enough speed to get away from players in pursuit.

RJ Harvey, UCF RB (Broncos, Pick 60)

A stud running back who compiled almost 3,000 rushing yards in the last two seasons at UCF, Harvey could be an NFL surprise. He has 4.40-second speed in the 40-yard dash, but is just 5-foot-8. A relatively high pick says the Broncos believe in his potential.

Darien Porter, Iowa State CB (Raiders, Pick 68)

Porter started just seven games in his college career, all in his sixth and final season. He had just 51 tackles and nine passes defended in college, but had a solid senior season and then ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash in the NFL Combine. He's a developing young player.

Nick Martin, Oklahoma State LB (49ers, Pick 75)

Martin had a briliant 2023 season (140 tackles, 16 tackles for loss) but injured his knee halfway through his senior season and had to miss the rest of the year. At only 5-foot-11, Martin is a bit undersized, but did run a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State WR (Texans, Pick 79)

Noel caught 60 or more passes in each of this last three college seasons in the Big 12. In 2024, he had 80 catches for 1,194 yards and eight scores. A 4.39-second 40-yard dash time helps out his 5-foot-10 size. Noel could be an underrated pass catcher.

Jacob Parrish, Kansas State CB (Buccaneers, Pick 84)

A two-year starter for the Wildcats, Parrish had 102 tackles and 23 passes broken up in his three seasons at Kansas State. He's just 5-foot-9, but does have 4.35-second speed in the 40-yard dash. If he can adjust to the physical nature of the NFL, he could be a surprise.

Savion Wililams, TCU WR (Packers, Pick 87)

A three-year starter, Williams had steady improvement over each season in college. Last year, he had 60 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns. At nearly 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, Williams has the frame to work outside in the NFL. He'll get a shot to prove those skills.

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia G (Jaguars, Pick 89)

Milum was a four-season starter at tackle at West Virginia. Now, he's expected to move inside. He's around 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. Mlium will need to be strong and speedy to establish himself with the Jaguars.

What did you think of the Big 12's second day at the draft? Share your take on the league below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More