Top 10 Big Ten standouts picked on day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft ft. Quinshon Judkins

The Big Ten carries a mantle for producing back-to-back college football champions, and that success has spilled over into the NFL Draft. A host of Big Ten picks headlined day two of the draft. Here are ten of the biggest names taken from the Big Ten in day two.

Top 10 Big Ten stars picked on day two of NFL Draft

UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger led off the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Carson Schwesinger, UCLA LB (Browns, Pick 33)

After sitting the bench for three seasons, Schewinger became a star in 2024. He had 136 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss in an impressive senior season. He's 6-foot-2, but a thin 240 pounds, but with a high motor that creates results. He was the top pick of the second round for good reason.

Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State RB (Browns, Pick 36)

Half of one of the most effective running back tandems in college history, Judkins was picked two picks ahead of running mate TreVeyon Henderson. Judkins transferred over from Ole Miss and had 1,060 rushing yards and 14 scores. At 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds, he can run through some contact and should be an NFL star.

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State RB (Patriots, Pick 38)

Henderson was the lightning half of a backfield duo with Judkins. He had 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He's a speedy outside runner at just over 200 pounds, with a 4.43 second 40-yard dash time. Henderson also could be an NFL star easily.

JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State DE (Colts, Pick 45)

A freakish athlete, Tuimoloau had 61 tackles and 21.5 tackles for loss in his senior season. At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Tuimoloau has the bulk to play in the trenches, but the speed to play on the edges. He's not always consistent, but he is supremely talented.

Terrance Ferguson, Oregon TE (Rams, Pick 46)

A two-year starter, Ferguson finished his Oregon career with 134 catches for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns. At over 6-foot-5 and nearly 250 pounds, Ferguson still has 4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash. He's developing as a receiver but has an impressive skill set.

Will Johnson, Michigan CB (Cardinals, Pick 47)

A supremely talented corner, Johnson battled injuries throughout his junior season, playing in just six games and making 14 tackles and breaking up five passes. He's an incredible athlete and if healthy, could be an elite NFL defensive back. As it is, he saw phenomental Big Ten receivers and did a number on them.

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota OT (Texans, Pick 48)

A three-year starter, Ersery is 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, but still runs a 40-yard dash in about five seconds flat. He's a freakishly good athlete, who could be an All-Pro if he can learn the nuances of the position better.

Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA DE (Titans, Pick 52)

Oladejo mostly started as a sophomore and a senior. He had 238 tackles and 20.5 tackles for loss in his career. At over 6-foot-3 and nearly 260 pounds, Oladejo is a solid defensive end who is stout enough to defend against the run.

Pat Bryant, Illinois WR (Broncos, Pick 74)

A rangy three-year starter, Bryant had 54 catches for 984 yards and 10 scores in his senior season. He's over 6-foot-2 and will use his size and physicality more than blazing speed (4.61 second 40-yard dash). Bryant is a relatively ready-made NFL contributor and he proved it in the Big Ten.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon QB (Browns, Pick 94)

Gabriel played at UCF and Oklahoma before Oregon. In his final season, he threw for 3,857 yards and 30 scores. Gabriel passed for 18,722 total yards in his college career. He's just 5-foot-11 and isn't much of a runner. Gabriel has critics who deride him as a system passer, but he'll get a chance to make his case in Cleveland.

What do you think of the Big Ten's NFL Draft prospects? Share your take on the league below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

