Top 10 biggest rivalries in college football to watch out for in 2023 feat. Michigan-Ohio State, Army-Navy and more

College football is full of great rivalries, and every year, the rivalry games are must-watch TV for fans.

Although some rivalries have become one-sided, others are always back-and-forth, which adds to the rivalry.

Let's take a look at the top 10 college football rivalries to watch out for in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#10. Alabama vs. Tennessee

Tennessee shocked Alabama last year

Alabama vs. Tennessee is always one of the biggest games in college football.

The rivalry takes place on the third Saturday of October every year, and it first started in 1901. Since then, the schools have met 105 times with the series at 58-39-7 for Alabama, while the Crimson Tide had to forfeit one win due to NCAA violations.

Last year, Tennessee won 52-49 to snap their 15-year losing streak.

#9. Miami vs. Florida State

Florida State won 45-3 last year

Miami and Florida State first played in 1951 and have played each other every year since.

Miami leads the overall series 35-32, and the next meeting is set for Nov. 11, 2023, as Florida State looks to win for the third year in a row.

#8. Florida vs. Florida State

Florida State won last year

Florida State finds themselves on this list as the Seminoles also have a big rivalry with the Florida Gators.

The schools are also the two oldest public universities in the state of Florida which adds some history to the matchup. The Gators lead the all-time series 37-27-2, but last year, Florida State won 45-38.

#7. Notre Dame vs. USC

Notre Dame and USC have had a rivalry since 1926

Notre Dame vs. USC has become one of the bigger college football rivalries.

The game is always on the Saturday following Thanksgiving Day when USC is at home or on the second or third Saturday of October when Notre Dame hosts.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 48-37-5.

#6. Harvard vs. Yale

Harvard and Yale started playing in 1875

Harvard and Yale are not known for their football programs, but the schools have a big rivalry against one another.

The first time the schools played a football game against each other was in 1875. The game takes place as the last contest of the year for both teams.

Yale currently leads the all-time series 69-61-8.

#5. Clemson vs. South Carolina

Clemson and South Carolina will play on Nov. 25

Clemson vs. South Carolina team up for The Palmetto Series, which is for all sports and not just football.

The schools first met in 1896 and have since played one another 119 times. Clemson currently leads the all-time series with 72-43-4 in football.

#4. Oklahoma vs. Texas

The Red River Showdown is an annual matchup

Texas vs. Oklahoma is one of the more anticipated games of the season each year.

The Red River Showdown was first played in 1900, and the two teams have played against each other every year since 1929.

In total, the schools have played one another 118 times with the Longhorns leading the all-time series 63-50-5.

#3. Alabama vs. Auburn

Iron Bowl has been played since 1893

Alabama vs. Auburn is always one of the most anticipated college football games of the season, regardless of how good or bad each team is.

The Iron Bowl started in 1893, and the game takes place the week before Thanksgiving. The schools have met 87 times with Alabama leading the series 49-37-1.

#2. Army vs. Navy

The game is held on the second Saturday of December

Army vs. Navy is one of the most watched college football games each year.

No matter how bad each team is, people will always attend and watch the game, as it's become a tradition and way to support the troops. The rivalry started in 1890, and they have played one another 123 times.

Currently, Navy leads the series 62-54-7.

#1. Michigan vs. Ohio State

Michigan vs. Ohio State is the top rivalry

Michigan vs. Ohio State has been referred to as The Game, and in 2000, it was ranked as the greatest North American sports rivalry ever.

The schools play each other in the final game of the season, with the winner usually ending up winning the Big 10.

Michigan and Ohio State have met 118 times with the Wolverines leading the series 60-51-6.