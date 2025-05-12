Top 10 Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson memes cracking up internet as the 24-year-old loses the Miss Maine USA pageant

Jordon Hudson fell short of the Miss Maine USA pageant crown on Sunday in the presence of Bill Belichick. The coach was in Portland to support his girlfriend, who was participating for the second straight year. She finished as the second runner-up.

Ad

There have been a lot of reactions from fans to the events, especially as Hudson took part in the pageantry contest amid controversies. Here's a look at the top 10 memes online following the conclusion of the Miss Maine USA.

Top 10 memes Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson memes after 2025 Miss Maine USA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Older than girlfriend’s father

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s father were spotted sitting together on the front row at the event in Portland on Sunday. There appears to be a significant age difference between the North Carolina coach and her girlfriend’s dad. This sparked some trolling among fans on the internet.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 First or nothing

Hudson finished the pageantry competition as the second runner-up. This was a place down from the first runner-up she achieved last.

The fans believe the second or third position does not matter. They see it as a win-or-nothing situation, carrying the mentality emboldened by Belichick himself.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Belichick scouting for a new girl

Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson has been at the center of controversy since it became public knowledge. The massive age difference between the two has remained a talking point for many.

Taking a front row seat at the Miss Maine USA, some fans trolled that it was a good opportunity to scout for a new girl. He was spotted exchanging pleasantries with reigning Miss Massachusetts Melissa Sabini at the beginning of the event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 Many fans don't really care

While the news of Hudson losing the Miss Maine USA pageant dominated the media, some fans don't really care about it. The former college cheerleader continues to be at the center of attention in the football world for her role in the life of Belichick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 Getting Belichick outta the event

Bill Belichick was a notable guest at the Miss Maine USA in Portland on Sunday. Having been involved in a relationship with Jordon Hudson, some believe it's not a good idea to have him around so many young ladies.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#6 The backlash on Hudson continues

Hudson entered the Miss Maine USA pageant at the center of intense criticism and backlash following some of her antics in handling Belichick's business. This didn't stop as she took part in the event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#7 A funny scenario

Some fans found the entire run of events involving Hudson and Belichick at the Miss Maine USA funny. They weren't shy to show their reaction

Expand Tweet

Ad

#8 A new assistant for Belichick

Bill Belichick is set to commence his first season in college football with North Carolina in the fall. Fans believe he's probably found a new assistant in Jordon Hudson.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#9 Many remain unconcerned

While Belichick and Hudson made the headlines during the weekend over their participation in the Miss Maine USA pageant, a lot of fans felt unconcerned about the entire event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#10 No trans winner

The 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant had a transgender contestant, Isabelle St. Cyr, leading to some controversy on social media. However, the fact that she did not win after leading the fans' voting for some period was satisfactory to some fans in the run of things.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More