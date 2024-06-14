Top 10 college football CBs in the class of 2024 ft. Zabien Brown

Building a championship program in college football requires having an elite defense, considering the fast-paced, high-scoring games. Any defense that aims to disrupt the passing game must have elite cornerbacks to shut down opposing receivers.

Playing cornerback is one of the toughest positions in football, but these young defensive backs are up to the task. On that note, here's a look at the 10 best incoming college football cornerbacks in the class of 2024.

Top 10 college football CBs in the class of 2024

#10 Jo'Ziah Edmond, Michigan

Four-star recruit Jo'Ziah Edmond will bring his outstanding size and strength to Michigan this upcoming season. The Nappanee, IN, native received 12 offers from top programs, including Baylor, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and Penn State, before committing to Michigan.

#9 Charles Lester III, Florida State

The six-foot-one-inch defensive back Charles Lester III will join Florida State as one of the top CBs in college football's class of 2024.

Lester is a dynamic athlete who has experience playing CB, WR and even some QB in high school. The four-star recruit had 28 offers from teams, like Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Florida and Georgia.

#8 Kobe Black, Texas

NCAA Football: University of Texas Spring Game

Kobe Black will stay in his home state of Texas when he joins the Longhorns at corner in 2024.

He's the perfect size for a defensive back at six-foot-two, 204 pounds, and his quickness could make him an effective kick returner. He has experience playing on both sides of the ball in high school and has the necessary skillset to develop into a future first-round NFL Draft pick.

#7 Jamari Howard, Florida State

Four-star recruit Jamari Howard is another top college football recruit who will be joining Florida State for the 2024 season.

At six-foot-two, Howard has great speed and footwork and ran track in high school. Before deciding to remain in his home state and attend Florida State, the Miami native had offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma.

#6 Jon Mitchell, Penn State

Mandarin High School's Jon Mitchell is slightly undersized for a college football cornerback at five-11, but he's an elite ballhawk whose jumping ability makes up for his lack of size.

Mitchell also ran track in high school and racked up 71 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions during his senior season.

#5 Aaron Scott Jr., Ohio State

Ohio State CB #5 Aaron Scott Jr.

Aaron Scott Jr. is a four-star recruit from Springfield, OH, who will join the loaded Ohio State squad in 2024.

He has decent height, at six-foot-zero, with good length and defends with outstanding instincts. He played basketball and competed in track and field and also received offers from top college football programs, including Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.

#4 Zabien Brown, Alabama

Mater Dei High School's Zabien Brown will be playing for Alabama in Kalen DeBoer's first year as the Crimson Tide's coach.

He struggled with injuries during his senior season, but when healthy, he's a lockdown CB who excels in man coverage and taking on the challenge of defending the opposition's top receiving threat.

He's a physical, aggressive tackler with a ton of speed and could see the field during his freshman season with one of the top college football programs in the country.

#3 Zavier Mincey, Alabama

All American Bowl

Zavier Mincey is a five-star recruit from Mainland High School who will join fellow top college football freshman recruit Zabien Brown at Alabama in 2024. Mincey, who stands at six-foot-three, played basketball and ran track in high school and has the potential to transition to safety at the college level.

Mincey piled up 35 total offers out of high school, which included programs like Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

#2 Jaylen Mbakwe, Alabama

Alabama CB #9 Jaylen Mbakwe

Jaylen Mbakwe is a five-star college football recruit out of Pinson, AL, and will stay in his home state to join the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2024. That gives Alabama three of the top recruits in the class of 2024 as they continue to build their dominant defense for the future.

He was an accomplished sprinter in high school and also played quarterback at Clay-Chalkville High School during his senior season and even led the team to the 6A championship title.

#1 Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

IMG Academy CB Ellis Robinson IV is the second-ranked player in the national 2024 college football recruiting rankings by 247Sports and will join Georgia for his freshman season.

Robinson has ideal size and speed for a defensive back and helped IMG Academy finish the season 10-0 during his senior year. He received 32 offers from universities, including Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and USC.

Which college football CB from the class of 2024 do you think will have the best collegiate career? Let's know your predictions in the comments section: