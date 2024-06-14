Top 10 college football QBs in the class of 2024 ft. Dylan Raiola

The top college football quarterbacks in the class of 2024 may not all be week-one starters, but they all possess the talent and ability to have a major impact on their programs in the near future. As teams begin their summer practices to prepare for the upcoming season, these incoming recruits have their first opportunity to showcase their abilities.

The 2024 college football season is quickly approaching, and here is a look at 10 of the top incoming quarterbacks in the class of 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 college football QBs in the class of 2024

#10. Walker White, Auburn

Little Rock, AR native Walker White is a four-star college football recruit and received 24 offers from schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma. White ultimately committed to Auburn, who seems pretty set with Payton Thorne as its starting QB in 2024. White will still have a chance to compete with Holden Geriner and Hank Brown for the backup spot.

Trending

#9. Ryan Puglisi, Georgia

Georgia QB Ryan Puglisi throwing during spring practice

Ryan Puglisi, a 6-foot 3-inch quarterback from Avon, CT, will be attending Georgia this season, where he will join a stacked quarterback room. Carson Beck will be the starter for the Bulldogs this season, with Gunner Stockton, Jaden Rashada and Puglisi behind him on the depth chart.

#8. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State

Olentangy QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

Ethan Grunkemeyer is a four-star recruit who attended Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, OH. He will be playing behind Penn State's starting quarterback Drew Allar but could emerge as a starter within the next two seasons when Allar chooses to declare for the NFL draft.

#7. Jadyn Davis, Michigan

Michigan QB commit Jadyn Davis in the Wolverines' spring practice

Four-star recruit Jadyn Davis committed to Michigan after receiving 32 offers from programs including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas. With J.J. McCarthy moving on to the NFL, Michigan has an open spot at quarterback, but Davis may still have to wait a couple more seasons before he competes for the Wolverines starting spot.

#6. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Notre Dame seems to have found its quarterback of the future in four-star recruit CJ Carr from Saline High School in Saline, MI. Carr received 20 offers out of high school and threw for 2,754 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading Saline to the second round of the Michigan Division I playoffs for a second consecutive year.

#5. Air Noland, Ohio State

Ohio State QB commit Air Noland

Air Noland is a four-star college football recruit from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, GA. He joins a loaded Ohio State quarterback room that includes Will Howard, Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz and fellow freshman Julian Sayin. Howard seems to have the starting spot locked up for the Buckeyes this season, but Noland could be in the mix to be a starter next season.

#4. Luke Kromenhoek, Florida State

Luke Kromenhoek will be in a battle for the backup spot at Florida State this season behind starter DJ Uiagalelei. Kromenhoek is a four-star recruit from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA. He also has experience playing both wide receiver and defensive back in high school and threw for 2,578 yards and 24 touchdowns his senior season with only two interceptions.

#3. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Ohio State QB #10 Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin was one of the most sought-after quarterback recruits among top programs in the class of 2024. He flipped his original commitment to Alabama to Ohio State after Nick Saban's retirement announcement in January. Now Sayin will serve a backup role to Will Howard with a chance to compete for the starting job after this season.

#2. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Buford High School's Dylan Raiola will be attending Nebraska this season after de-committing from Georgia in December 2023. Raiola is one of the few incoming college football freshmen in the class of 2024 who is likely to start week one. The five-star recruit is competing with Nebraska's starter from last season, Heinrich Haarberg, and fellow freshman Daniel Kaelin for the starting position this season.

#1. DJ Lagway, Florida

Florida QB DJ Lagway

Five-star college football recruit DJ Lagway committed to Florida after receiving an astounding 34 offers from top programs including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC. Lagway will likely start the season behind sixth-year senior Graham Mertz but could see action throughout the season.

Lagway shined in Florida's spring game and is too much of an elite weapon to keep on the bench for the entire season. Lagway has high expectations for his career and should be a steady starter in his future college football career.

Which college football QB in the class of 2024 will see the field the most this season? Let us know your college football predictions in the comment section.