College football quarterbacks are among the biggest winners of the NIL era in college sports. Saying that quarterbacks dominate the modern game is to state the obvious. By virtue of their popularity with fans, they fill most of the spots at the top of the NIL earning ladder.

Here, we present the top 10 college football QBs with the highest NIL deals in 2023.

#10. Drew Allar (Penn State)

The sophomore quarterback was handed the starting spot for the Nittany Lions ahead of the new campaign. He has led the team to three consecutive wins this season. Allar has secured several major NIL deals this year.

Most recently, Allar completed a partnership deal with Urban Outfitters last week. He also has contracts with Bose and Kiwiclo. He has an NIL valuation of $954,000, according to On3.

#9. Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)

Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava has recently been the subject of serious conversations about his potential as the solution to Tennessee’s offensive problems. Getting the call as Tennessee’s starting quarterback will definitely boost Iamaleava’s NIL rating.

However, even without the starting job, he landed some decent deals in 2023. He signed with Force Factor in March and The Volunteer Club in January. Iamaleava’s NIL valuation is currently at $1.1 million annually, according to On3.

#8. J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

McCarthy was handed the Michigan starting quarterback role as a sophomore in 2022. Having established himself as a pillar in the Wolverines’ offense, the junior quarterback resumes this season with high expectations around his neck.

McCarthy signed a deal with The M Den in September in addition to the contract with Alo Yoga. On3 puts his NIL valuation at a $1.2 million annual figure.

#7. Sam Hartman (Notre Dame)

Sam Hartman is undoubtedly one of the highest-rated QBs in college football. The former Wake Forest quarterback also ranks as one of the top quarterbacks with the highest NIL deals in 2023.

Hartman closed an NIL deal with the Topps this month, his fifth this year. Earlier in August, he signed with Mizzen+Main, Beats by Dre, and Under Armor. He signed another one in April with Dove. Hartman’s NIL annual valuation by On3 is at $1.2 million.

#6. Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

Michael Penix Jr. caught the attention of many with his exceptional performance in the 2022 college football season. It was a breakthrough for the Huskies quarterback, and has an annual NIL valuation of $1.3 million by On3.

Penix Jr. has had a busy year outside of football. After signing with Montlake Futures, he has penned deals with Beats by Dre, Simply Seattle, and Panini America.

#5. Bo Nix (Oregon)

Not many quarterbacks in college football can boast of Bo Nix’s experience level. The same goes for his NIL value. The senior QB has an annual NIL valuation of $1.3 million. His latest deal came earlier this month when he signed with 7-Eleven.

His previous contracts in 2023 are with Duck Rising, FlexWork Sports Management, Topps, and Division Street. It’s Nix’s last season in college football, and he’s been mentioned as a strong contender for the Heisman Trophy.

#4. Drake Maye (North Carolina)

Drake Maye won the contest for the North Carolina starting quarterback job in 2022 and has proven himself in the position. He entered the 2023 season as one of the highest-rated college football quarterbacks. Naturally, this reflects on his NIL valuation.

It is valued at $1.5 million by On3. He has signed deals with ZOA Energy, Heels4Life, and Next Gen Camps in 2023.

#3. Caleb Williams (USC)

Winning the Heisman Trophy definitely counts for a lot as far as NIL is concerned. So, it’s no surprise that Caleb Williams is near the apex of our top 10 QBs with the highest NIL deals in 2023.

Williams’ annual NIL valuation is estimated at $2.3 million, according to On3. The Heisman Trophy holder has signed with AT&T, Alo Yoga, Neutrogena, and PlayStation in 2023. The other deals are with Dr. Pepper, Beats by Dre, and Wendy’s

#2. Arch Manning (Texas)

It’s Arch Manning’s first year of college football. But he carries a name worth decades of football legacy at college and professional levels. Manning is playing a backup role for Quinn Ewers this season. But he’s landed NIL deals that put him years ahead of most QBs.

On3 puts Manning’s annual NIL valuation at $2.9 million. The freshman quarterback signed his first multi-year NIL deal with Panini America in July.

#1. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

Shedeur Sanders has seen his on-field stock rising with back-to-back top performances for the Colorado Buffaloes. However, as he increases his athletic value, so does his NIL value. As per On3, Sanders has a $5.1 million NIL valuation.

In 2023, Sanders has penned deals with Oikos, Beats by Dre, Urban Outfitters, and Topps. After thrilling performances in the season's first three games, he is one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.