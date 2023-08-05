Top 10 college football recruiting classes ft. Georgia, Ohio State, Florida and more

Recruiting remains one of the biggest reasons why college football teams can be good or bad.

Schools go out to meet with high school players and try and convince them to join their football program. Although the transfer portal has been key in making teams good, recruiting still remains the king and for the Class of 2024, it shouldn't be a surprise that Georgia is ranked the best.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 10 recruit rankings for the Class of 2024.

#10 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M has had a nice recruiting class so far, despite only having one five-star. The Aggies have gotten a commitment from five-star receiver Cameron Coleman out of Alabama.

Outside of that, Texas A&M has 15 four-stars committed, including D-lineman Dealyn Evans, receiver Drelon Miller, and safety Jordan Prince.

#9 Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers currently have 17 commits in the 2024 class, including two five-stars and 10 four-stars.

The two five stars are linebacker Sammy Brown and wide receiver Bryant Wesco. The Tigers also have gotten commits from four stars TJ Moore, a receiver, tight end Christian Bentancur, and cornerback Corian Gibson.

#8 Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers had a surprise 2022 season and now are in the top 10 of the 2024 recruiting. The Vols have 19 commits including one five-star and 13 four stars.

The five-star is wide receiver Mike Matthews while Tennessee also added four-star tackle Bennett Warren, four-star receiver Braylon Staley, and four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger.

#7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish come in at seventh with 22 total commits but zero five stars. However, they have gotten commits from 12 four-stars.

Some of the four stars the Fighting Irish have landed are quarterback CJ Carr, wide receiver Cam Williams, and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

#6 Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles come in sixth on this list with 21 commits including two five-stars and 12 four-stars.

The two five stars are quarterback Luke Kromenhoek and tight end Landen Thomas. Florida State also added four-star cornerback Charles Lester III, and four-star running back Micahi Danzy.

#5 Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State currently had 24 commits, but is yet to commit a five-star. Instead, the Nittany Lions have gotten commitments from 16 four-stars.

Some of the four-stars Penn State has landed are running back Quinton Martin, tight end Luke Reynolds, tackle Liam Andrews, and quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

#4 Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are still looking for their first five-star of the 2024 Class but still come in at number four due to getting commitments from 19 four-stars.

Some of the four-star recruits include quarterback Jayden Davis, tackle Andrew Sprague, tight end Hogan Hansen, and D-lineman Jerod Smith.

#3 Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have had a nice 2024 Class as the Gators have gotten two five-stars and 12 four-stars.

Florida's five stars are Edge Jamonta Waller and cornerback Xavier Filsaime. Some of the four stars include quarterback DJ Lagway, linebacker Myles Graham, and wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins.

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed more five stars than anyone in the top 10, having gotten four commits. However, Ohio State has gotten just 13 four-star commits which puts them behind Georgia.

The Buckeyes' five-star commits are wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver Mylan Graham, and D-Lineman Justin Scott.

#1 Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are atop the 2024 recruiting class due to Georgia landing three five-stars and 17 four-stars.

The five stars that the Bulldogs have gotten commitments from are quarterback Dylan Raiola, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, and linebacker Justin Williams.

