Top 10 college football returning players to watch out for in 2024 season ft. Shedeur Sanders

While a ton of college stars entered the NFL, college football returning players boast an impressive roster of their own.

Whether it's players who chose to return to college or players not yet eligible for the NFL, there's plenty of wattage left. Here's a preview of 10 top college football returning players for the 2024 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 college football returning players in 2024 season

#10 Quinn Ewers, Texas QB

Texas QB Quinn Ewers

After a season of leading Texas to the College Football Playoff, Ewers is back for another season.

Last year, he passed for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns. Texas lost 11 players to the NFL Draft, but the Longhorns return a ton of promising production. Ewers looks certain to post a memorable 2024 campaign.

#9 Will Johnson, Michigan CB

Given the increasing focus on the passing game, Johnson's lockdown skills will be pivotal in the Big Ten's 2024 race.

In two seasons at UM, Johnson has seven pass break ups and seven interceptions, including a pick-six in 2023. Johnson's six-foot-two height ensures his ability to cover receivers who are not only fast but tall. He's a game changer as the Wolverines seek to defend their title.

#8 Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State RB

After a season of 1,732 rushing yards and 21 scores with the Cowboys a season ago, Gordon is looking for an encore.

What can arguably the top running back in college football do in 2024? In a retooled Big 12, Gordon could rush for 2,000 yards in 2024. As maybe the most explosive of college football returning players available, Gordon should shine next year.

#7 Carson Beck, Georgia QB

After waiting for three seasons for his opportunity, Beck took over the UGA offense in 2023 and was impressive.

With 3,941 yards and 24 scores, Beck showed a level of explosiveness that recent UGA QBs couldn't manage. With a season of starting under his belt, Beck could reach even higher production levels in 2024.

#6 Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State RB

Take one of the most explosive players in college football. Upgrade him from a second tier power with a great offense to a top program with an even more explosive offense.

That's Judkins in 2024. He rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 scores in two years at Ole Miss. He won't see a ton of carries at OSU, but his productiveness could explode.

#5 Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona WR

McMillan is already an NFL scout's dream. Tall (six-foot-five) and rangy, he caught 90 passes last year for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He elected to stay at Arizona, and new coach Brett Brennan will use him heavily. Arizona's move to the Big 12 should give McMillan even more exposure in 2024.

#4 Jalen Milroe, Alabama QB

A season ago, Milroe led Alabama to the College Football Playoff. He passed for 2,834 yards and 23 scores and rushed for another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Milroe will now play in Kalen DeBoer's pass-heavy offense. and his stats could jump accordingly. A respected leader and teammate, Milroe should use his new offensive weapons to his benefit.

#3 Luther Burden III, Missouri WR

Last year, Burden nabbed 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Missouri's 11-win season was largely based on Burden's explosiveness.

With another season under his belt and with QB Brady Cook returning, Burden could be a must-see playmaker. He's one of the top college football returning players in the 2024 season.

#2 James Pearce Jr., Tennessee DE

Pearce could be the next in a long line of explosive Tennessee defenders who go on to NFL success. He had 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks with a pick-six last season.

At six-foot-5=five, Pearce is long and athletic. He's an elite pass rusher already, and another season will likely only improve his production. Pearce is one of the most exciting college football returning players for 2024.

#1 Shedeur Sanders, Colorado QB

Sanders went from a question mark to an exclamation mark in 2023. After two years at Jackson State, he followed his father to Colorado and played wonderfully.

His 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions were certainly impressive. Sanders and Colorado would be a lighning rod for attention. His strong arm and elusivness should make him an NFL QB.

Which top college football returning players are you looking forward to seeing in 2024? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments section.