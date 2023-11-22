Top 10 college football rivalry games in Week 13 ft. Michigan vs. Ohio State, Auburn vs. Alabama and more

The final week of the regular season is known for always bringing some of the best college football rivalry games. As a way to send out the regular season with a bang, schools tend to schedule a clash with an important rival in Week 13.

Clashes like 'The Game' between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the famed 'Iron Bowl' between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide have become season-ending classics.

This year, some of these clashes could have serious repercussions for the CFP seed selections. What immediately comes to mind is the clash between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. Whoever comes out on top in this clash will certainly be a favorite to win the national title in January.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Today, we'll be taking a look at the top 10 college football rivalry games for Week 13. This is not just the history and tradition of those games but also a look into how these games could shape the end of the season.

Top 10 college football rivalry games in Week 13

1# Michigan vs. Ohio State

This is without a doubt the most important rivalry game of this Week 13. Both teams come with a perfect record, and whoever wins here goes to the Big Ten championship. If either school wins the Big Ten title, the ESPN CFP Predictor gives them a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs.

#2 Auburn vs. Alabama

This is one of the most storied college football rivalry games. Every time the Iron Bowl comes to town, anything can happen. Therein lies the crux of the matter; if the Crimson Tide loses this game, the ESPN CFP Predictor gives them less than 1 percent chance of making the playoffs. This is even if they win the SEC championship.

If Alabama wins out and beats Georgia in the SEC title game, they have a 54 percent chance of being selected.

#3 Oregon vs. Oregon State

The Ducks are in the running for the CFP, but to make that dream come true, they need to win the Pac-12. If they lose this college football rivalry against the Beavers, Arizona will make the championship game instead of Oregon.

#4 Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

The Mississippi schools have had wildly different seasons. Ole Miss is currently No. 12 in the nation, while Mississippi State has a losing record of 5-6. If the Rebels want to have any chance at the New Year's Six, they have to win this game.

#5 LSU vs. Texas A&M

Both schools are set to end disappointing seasons, with the Tigers with an 8-3 record and the Aggies a 7-4 one. The Tigers, however, are No. 14 in the nation. Both schools will want to close the regular season with a victory and secure a good bowl game.

#6 Louisville vs. Kentucky

While the Cardinals have already clinched the ACC championship game seed, they are still chasing an outside chance to make the CFP and a serious chance at the New Year's Six. If they lose to their state rival, they could lose the shot at the New Year's Six.

#7 Arizona vs. Arizona State

The Wildcats have an outside chance of making the Pac-12 championship game. In order to do that, Arizona needs to win this state rivalry and hope Oregon loses theirs. Whatever happens, it's an incredible turnaround for a team that started 1-2.

#8 Texas vs. Texas Tech

This is not a college football rivalry as big as others on this list, but the Longhorns are yet to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The situation of the tiebreakers in the Big 12 is really confusing, but what Texas needs to do is win to avoid throwing away a really good season.

#9 Nebraska vs. Iowa

The college football rivalry between the Cornhuskers and the Hawkeyes is a storied one, but this year is really low stake. Iowa has already clinched its spot in the Big Ten championship game. Neither will the Cornhuskers earn bowl eligibility by beating its rival, as the best they can do is a 6-6 record.

#10 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

This is an SEC college football rivalry that tends to be low stakes. The reality is that the Volunteers have the upper hand over Commodores. However, it's SEC action so it's always a good watch.