Top 10 college football running backs to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Ollie Gordon II

The 2024 college football season could turn into the year of the running back. Led by Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II, a strong crop of standout backs will be featured across college football.

While the passing game is increasingly emphasized, the ground game is still where college football separates the contenders from pretenders. Here are 10 running backs who could shine.

Top 10 college football running backs to watch in 2024

Former Florida Gator Trevor Etienne could have a massive season in his new home at Georgia.

#10 Trevor Etienne, Georgia

After two seasons at Florida, the five-foot-nine Etienne headed for Georgia. At UF, Etienne flashed big-play brilliance.

He rushed for 1,472 yards and 14 scores in two seasons. Etienne averaged 5.9 yards per carry but was often underused at Florida. He may not see a ton more carries at Georgia, but his big-play ability and the talents around him could make him insanely productive in 2024.

#9 Jaydn Ott, Cal

Ott has starred for two seasons at Cal. He rushed for 897 yards as a freshman in 2022.

Last year, he upped his production to 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the fourth game of his college career, Ott rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Last season included five games with 153 or more rushing yards. He's a big play threat on every touch in 2024.

#8 Devin Neal, Kansas

In three years at Kansas, Neal has accumulated 3,008 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.

In 2023, he managed 1,280 yards and 16 scores. Despite playing for a mediocre Kansas team, Neal has a dozen 100 yard games in his career. That includes a 224 yard game in 2022 against Oklahoma State, where he also had 110 receiving yards. On a more prominente team, Neal would ranked even higher.

#7 Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

The five-foot-nine Jeanty is a brilliant all-around running back. Last season, he rushed for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He also caught 43 passes for 569 yards and five more scores. Jeanty can do it all. Last year, he had six 100-yard rushing games and two 100 yard receiving games, hitting both marks against Air Force. He's a true do-it-all running back who could be electric in 2024.

#6 Donovan Edwards, Michigan

After splitting time with Blake Corum, this is Edwards's time to shine at Michigan. In three years at UM, he has had 1,662 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Edwards has shown both the big-play run and the ability to grind out tough yards. He finished 2022 with 520 rushing yards in the last three games. He could produce at that level this season.

#5 Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

After three adequate seasons, Brooks delivered with a phenomenal 2023. He rushed for 1,538 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

After a slow start to the year, he had a span of eight 100-yard performances in nine games. The other game? He just had 98 yards that day. Brooks is one of the most exciting running back prospects in college football for 2024.

#4 TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

The only question with Henderson is durability. He has 2,745 yards and 32 touchdowns at Ohio State, which is particularly good for a player whose best year was his first year.

Henderson has nine 100 yard games in his career but hasn't handled a ton of carries. With Quinshon Judkins on the roster, he won't have to in 2024. Henderson could easily post a 1,500 yard season.

#3 Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Hampton's 2023 season was one to remember. He managed 1,504 rushing yards and 15 scores.

Hampton had a six-game 100-yard rushing streak, which fell in the middle of conference play. He's going to see more attention with Drake Maye gone, but Hampton wasn't exactly a surprise anyhow. He could put up a second 1,500 yard season in 2024.

#2 Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Credit to Ohio State. You have a top running back with durability issues, so what makes sense?

Get a top running back without durability issues. That's Judkins, who rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 scores in two years at Ole Miss. Judkins had 14 100-yard games at Ole Miss, and if he can get enough carries, he will keep up a similar level of production. Ohio State will be dangerous and then some.

#1 Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

The top running back in college football this fall is Ollie Gordon. He finished seventh in Heisman voting a year ago after rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He has got it all - speed off the edge, vision to run inside and dependability on the goal line. Gordon had back-to-back 282 and 271 yard games in conference play. He's the best running back in the nation.

Which top running back are you looking forward to watching in 2024? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments section below: