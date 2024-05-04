Top 10 college football stars available in NCAA transfer portal after Spring window closure ft. Cormani McClain 

The college football transfer portal window has closed. Now it's time to sort out the chaos that's left behind. While many players have already chosen new schools, some of college football's best haven't.

Here are 10 college football stars who are still available in the transfer portal.

Top 10 college football stars available in NCAA transfer portal

Former Tennessee edge Tyler Baron is on the move again after a brief transfer to Louisville.

#10. Demarcius Davis, Washington, QB

Davis is in the transfer portal for the second time, after previously entering in January and quickly withdrawing. Washington's four-star recruit apparently didn't have a great Spring Practice experience, as he's back in the portal. 247sports called him the nation's No. 17 QB prospect.

#9. Jordan Washington, Arizona, RB

Washington is another four-star prospect who is in the portal before playing a game. Washington was a four-star recruit with track speed who was the No. 17 running back prospect in his class, per 247sports.

#8. Bai Jobe, Michigan State, Edge

It's about potential with Jobe, who played in one game with one tackle in his season at Michigan State. But the Senegal native was the No. 55 national recruit in the class of 2023 per 247sports. At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Jobe has a frame that allows coaches to dream about his production someday.

#7. Bryce Foster, Texas A&M, OL

Foster was a star at A&M as a freshman center back in 2021. Injuries caused him to redshirt in 2022 and he started just eight games last year for the Aggies. But he's a 330-pound standout who is an experienced SEC center. If he can get back to his freshman form, watch out.

#6. Terrance Brooks, Texas, DB

Brooks was a two-year standout at Texas. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick as a sophomore in 2023. Brooks broke up six passes and has three interceptions in 2023. He could be an immediate starting cornerback at the vast majority of Power Five schools.

#5. Elijhah Badger, Arizona State, WR

Arizona State standout Badger caught 135 passes over the past two seasons. He had a slightly better 2022 season than 2023, grabbing 70 passes for 866 yards and seven touchdowns. As an experienced, 6-foot-1 target, Badger will be highly sought in the transfer portal.

#4. Tyler Baron, Louisville, DE

After four years as a pass-rushing end at Tennessee, Baron transferred to Louisville. He's now on the move again before seeing any actual game action at UofL. Baron's career numbers are solid (27 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks). He'll be a competent edge rusher for virtually any team in the portal.

#3. Jacoby Mathews, Texas A&M, DB

After a solid freshman season in 2022, Mathews became a starting safety in 2023. He played well, making 41 tackles, breaking up four passes and snagging an interception. The 6-foot-2 athlete is one of the top defensive players still in the portal and will be a starting safety at a top school, with Michigan rumored to be involved.

#2. Elijah Herring, Tennessee, LB

In 2023, Herring was Tennessee's top tackler as a sophomore starter. He made 80 stops, which included four tackles for loss. He also had a pass breakup. Herring will bring immediate help to any linebacking group and will have multiple years of eligibility. He'll be a top target for many schools.

#1. Cormani McClain, Colorado, CB

One of many, many players who have had issues with Coach Prime and Colorado, McClain is on the move via the transfer portal. He had just 13 tackles and two pass breakups a year ago, but the five-star recruit was very highly regarded out of high school. He shouldn't have much trouble finding another school interested in his massive talent and speed.

