Top 10 college football teams with formidable defense going into 2024 season ft. Ohio State

The 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and teams will be gearing up to try and prevent Michigan from winning back-to-back national titles. Michigan had the top-ranked defense in the country last season, allowing just 10.4 points per game.

The Wolverines stifling defense proved that defense does indeed win championships. This makes the defensive side of the ball a massive focus for college football teams this season.

Here is a look at the top 10 college football teams with formidable defenses as they head into the 2024 season.

Top 10 college football teams with formidable defenses going into the 2024 season

Michigan Wolverines defense in 2023

#10. Texas

The Texas Longhorns will have a number of key players returning and joining their defense after finishing as the 15th-ranked defense in college football last season. The Longhorns sack leader from 2023, Ethan Burke, will return along with linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

Texas is also bringing in Trey Moore and Andrew Mukuba to assist their defensive line and secondary in 2024.

#9. Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions defense ranked third in the nation last season and allowed 13.5 points per game. They lost key defensive players, Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, who were selected in the NFL draft.

Their defense will have Abdul Carter returning to the team, switching from a linebacker to a defensive end in 2024. Jaylen Reed, Cam Miller, and Kevin Winston Jr. also return to the secondary that ranked seventh in pass defense last season.

#8. Nebraska

Nebraska was a top-15 defense in college football last season and should take another step forward in year two under Matt Rhule this season. Defensive back Isaac Gifford will return to the team after leading the team in total tackles last season.

Nebraska will feature many returning players from 2023, along with Syracuse linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson. Thompson recorded 53 total tackles last season, with 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

#7. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish lost Cam Hart and Thomas Harper from their secondary after last season. However, Jaden Mickey should take on an elevated role at the cornerback spot, and Xavier Watts will return as safety. RJ Oben was a big addition from the transfer portal and will help in the pass rush off the edge.

#6. Clemson

The Clemson Tigers will feature many returning players on the defensive side of the ball this season, including eight starters. Peter Woods returns to lead the defensive line, with top recruit Sammy Brown coming in to replace Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as linebacker. Barrett Carter also returns after finishing last season with 62 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

#5. Oregon

Jordan Burch returns to Oregon as one of the top-edge rushers in college football. The Ducks also had key pickups from the transfer portal, including Jamaree Caldwell and Jabbar Muhammad. They made improvements at each level and will add top freshman recruits Elijah Rushing and Aydin Breland to the defense.

#4. Georgia

Georgia lost some key players from their defense last season, including Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter and Zion Logue. They didn't bring in many players from the transfer portal.

However, Georgia had so much depth on their defensive roster that the players set to take on starting roles during the 2024 college football season will make the Bulldogs just as dangerous. Malaki Starks will return to Georgia's secondary, with Mykel Williams prepared to have a big season on the defensive front.

#3. Iowa

Iowa ranked as the third defense in college football last season, but their offense dragged them down from being a top team. Although their secondary took a big hit, losing cornerback Cooper DeJean to the NFL draft, Sebastian Castro, Quinn Schulte and Jermari Harris return to Iowa in 2024.

They also keep their top two tacklers from last season, linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson.

#2. Ohio State

Ohio State will feature some of the top defensive players in college football at every level on defense. Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau return to the Buckeyes' defensive line, with Cody Simon returning to lead the linebacker group. Alabama transfer Caleb Downs will join defensive backs Denzel Burke, Davison Igbinosun and Jordan Hancock as the safety.

#1. Michigan

Michigan appears to enter the 2024 season with the most dangerous defense in college football. They will feature returning stars Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant on the defensive line and linebacker Ernest Hausmann stepping into the starting linebacker role. Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham also joins the linebacker core alongside Hausmann.

Makari Paige and Rod Moore will return to the secondary, led by one of the top cornerbacks in the country, Will Johnson.

Which team do you think has the best defense in college football in 2024? Let us know in the comments below.

