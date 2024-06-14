Top 10 college football teams that lost most players during 2023-24 transfer portal ft. Colorado

One of the biggest trends of the modern era of college football is that the transfer portal giveth, but the transfer portal also taketh away. While fans and boosters think only of adding incoming standouts, teams also lose plenty of talent via the portal.

Here, based on information from On3sports.com, are the 10 teams that have lost the most players in the portal during 2023 and 2024.

Top 10 college football teams that lost the most players in transfer portal in 2023-24

With the retirement of Nick Saban and the transition to Kalen DeBoer, Alabama is among the teams with the most transfer portal exits.

#10 Southern California (30)

Unlike most of the teams on this list, the Trojans haven't undergone any massive changes of trajectory or coaching changes in the last two years.

USC did bring in Lincoln Riley ahead of the 2022 season. While the 2023 season was a mild disappointment at 8-5, much of USC's turnover presumably results from the recent hiring of Riley.

#9 Cincinnati (30)

Cincinnati has both a recent coaching change and some turmoil. The Bearcats fell from a top-25 run with coach Luke Fickell to new coach Scott Satterfield.

Satterfield then went through a tough 3-9 season in 2023, so it's not entirely surprising that some Bearcats are jumping ship. Satterfield is doubtlessly hoping to solidify the program in 2024.

#8 Houston (33)

Houston isn't shocking on this list. After some impressive years with Dana Holgorsen, the Cougars moved to the Big 12 in 2023 and went 4-8.

That caused the exit of Holgorsen, and Houston has replaced him with Tulane coach Willie Fritz. That's a lot of action in a short span. Transfer portal turnover may remain high as Fritz incorporates his system and personnel.

#7 Miami (34)

Mario Cristobal came on board ahead of the 2022 season. He's been incredibly active in the portal as far as incoming talent is concerned.

Cristobal is working toward a boom or bust season with the Hurricanes. It's not odd that plenty of players are thus also leaving the U.

#6 Louisville (34)

Jeff Brohm was hired ahead of the 2023 season. Louisville is actually on an uptick with Brohm. But like Cristobal above, he's been pretty active on incoming players. The combination of Brohm seeking to imprint his system on the program and the addition of a bunch of incoming standouts has plenty of players heading out.

#5 Arkansas (34)

Arkansas' appearance this high on the list is not a good sign. Sam Pittman has completed four seasons and Arkansas has slid from nine wins to seven to four. QB KJ Jefferson might be the most notable departure and his loss could be huge as Pittman needs a decent effort to ensure his long-term employment.

#4 Alabama (35)

On the other hand, being on this list, even high on this list, isn't necessarily a bad sign. Nick Saban retired just after the end of the 2024 season and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer is a drastic shift.

Alabama is seeking to go from a more traditional system to DeBoer's West-coast attack. That's probably the basis for the large number of players leaving. There are certainly some good ones entering too.

#3 Michigan State (36)

Michigan State definitely fits into the turmoil column. Mel Tucker had already gone from 11 wins to five to getting suspended and fired.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith was hired as the new coach. In a realigned Big Ten, plenty of Michigan State players have decided to move on in the wake of MSU's decline and coaching turnover.

#2 Indiana (38)

Indiana had struggled mightily under Tom Allen, winning two, four, and three games in the last three years, respectively. Allen was fired after 2023 and James Madison coach Curt Cignetti has taken over. Between the prior struggles and the coaching change, plenty of Hoosiers have decided to move on.

#1 Colorado (44)

Coach Prime and Colorado have been a lightning rod for attention and criticism. Sanders followed Karl Dorrell after a 1-11 2022 season.

Colorado went 4-8 and Deion Sanders has generally utilized the transfer portal like a professional team uses the waiver wire. Players have come and gone via the transfer portal throughout his tenure and that will probably continue to be true.

