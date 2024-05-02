Top 10 college football wide receivers to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Luther Burden III 

The battle for the next great college wide receiver is on. As the passing game grows more and more important in college football, big game receivers rule the day. The top pass catchers are icons, debated and ranked constantly. Even after a talented 2024 NFL draft class is gone, there's still plenty of talent remaining.

Here are the top 10 wide receivers to watch out for in 2024.

Top 10 college football wide receivers to watch for in 2024

NC State wide receiver Kevin Concepcion had a brilliant freshman season and will be a top target in 2024.

#10. Kevin Concepcion, NC State

Concepcion shined as a true freshman last season. The 5-foot-11 standout snagged 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for an additional 320 yards last year. In his first college football, he had three 100-yard receiving games and five multi-touchdown games.

#9. Isaiah Bond, Texas

After two brilliant seasons at Alabama, Bond has moved on to Texas. Last year, he caught 48 passes for 668 yards and four scores. None of his plays were bigger than the 31-yard 4th down catch to beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Bond is 5-foot-11, but can play bigger than his size. He figures to see more passes at Texas and could easily have a 1,000-yard season.

#8. Ricky White, UNLV

A former Michigan State Spartan, White catches everything. In 2023, he grabbed 88 catches for 1,483 yards and eight scores. White had seven 100-yard games, including one four-game stretch when he had 152, 165, 144 and 169 receiving yards. Yes, White plays at a slightly lower level of competition, but the 6-foot-1 standout is an all-around superstar.

#7. Travis Hunter, Colorado

Hunter is a genuine two-way star. He might be better as a defensive back, but he's still a brilliant wide receiver. He caught 18 passes in 2022 at Jackson State but became a bigger threat at Colorado last year. Hunter totaled 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns. He could easily be a 1,000-yard receiver in 2024.

#6. Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Harris played three seasons at Louisiana Tech before heading to Ole Miss in 2023. The 6-foot-2 playmaker caught 54 passes for 985 yards and eight touchdowns. A year before, he caught 65 passes for 935 yards and 10 scores. Among his many highlights last year was an 11-catch, 213-yard game against Texas A&M. Another year of Harris will likely be impressive.

#5. Xavier Restrepo, Miami

Restrepo's career had been a bit disappointing until he exploded in 2023. The 5-foot-10 speedster caught 85 passes for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns. In his last three games of 2023, Restrepo had 25 receptions for 409 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If he can continue at that rate, he might even top his 2023 production this coming season.

#4. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka battled injuries throughout 2023. A better indication of his skills lies in his fabulous 2022 season. That year, he caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. After six 100-yard games in 2022, Egbuka had none in 2023. But he'll be healthy and fellow wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. won't be competition anymore. Egbuka is likely to have a massive 2024 season.

#3. Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson had been excellent at Troy, but he took off in 2023 at Oregon. His 86 receptions, 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns were all impressive. Johnson is slightly built at 5-foot-10, but is quick and explosive. He had four 100-yard games in the last six games of the 2023 season and caught two scores in two of those games. As a top wide receiver, he's primed for another huge season in 2024.

#2. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Arizona was fortunate to keep McMillan, who has played well enough to see the field for almost any team. The 6-foot-5 receiver had 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. His size and red zone skills are phenomenal. At one point, McMillan caught touchdowns in five consecutive games. His 266-yard performance against Arizona State was electric, and McMillan will likely be brilliant again in 2024.

#1. Luther Burden III, Missouri

Burden had a disappointing freshman season but took off last season. He's only 5-foot-11, but can make any catches needed out of the slot. A year ago, Burden hauled in 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. He had five consecutive 100-yard games. If Burden can get slightly more consistent in 2024, he could be a Heisman Trophy candidate. He's a definite top wide receiver.

Which top wide receivers are you looking forward to seeing in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.