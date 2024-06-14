Top 10 college football WRs in the class of 2024 ft. Jeremiah Smith

The top wide receivers in college football will have some intense competition for their spots due to the stacked 2024 recruiting class. This group of WR freshman recruits also includes the top national recruit across all positions as well.

As the 2024 college football season creeps closer, here's a look at 10 of the top college football WR recruits in the class of 2024.

Top 10 college football WRs in the class of 2024

#10 Courtney Crutchfield, Missouri

Courtney Crutchfield is the second-ranked college football recruit from Arkansas in the class of 2024.

The Pine Bluff native will get the chance to work alongside one of the top wideouts in college football, Luther Burden III. Missouri finished 29th in points per game last season, and its offense just received another huge threat in the pass game.

#9 Cam Williams, Notre Dame

Notre Dame WR #17 Cam Williams

Four-star recruit Cam Williams will be joining the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2024 to join a talented wide receiver room.

Williams ran track in high school and is a speedy route runner who can quickly get off the line. There were 23 programs that made offers to Williams out of high school, including Iowa, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin.

#8 Mike Matthews, Tennessee

Tennessee WR Mike Matthews

Mike Matthews is a four-star recruit in the stacked college football recruiting class from the state of Georgia.

He's an outstanding all-around athlete and will join redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava on the offensive unit. Matthews has an extremely high ceiling and could end up being a future NFL Draft pick if he continues his development.

#7 Ryan Wingo, Texas

Texas WR #5 Ryan Wingo

Five-star recruit Ryan Wingo is one of the college football WR recruits in the class of 2024 who could make an immediate impact for his team.

The Saint Louis, MO, native also ran track in high school and has a great combination of size, strength and speed. He could immediately emerge as a dangerous weapon for QB Quinn Ewers and has early-round NFL Draft potential.

#6 Gatlin Bair, Oregon

It may take some time for Gatlin Bair to work his way up the depth chart at Oregon but has an outsanding catch radius and body length.

He's extremely athletic and was a multi-sport athlete at Burley High School in Burley, ID. Bair received 27 offers from schools including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Texas.

#5 Micah Hudson, Texas Tech

Five-star recruit Micah Hudson will remain in his home state of Texas when he joins the Texas Tech Red Raiders as a top college football WR recruit in 2024.

At Lake Belton High School, Hudson played snaps at wide receiver and running back and was also effective in the return game. His route running ability leaves a bit to be desired, but he's still a potential early-round NFL Draft prospect.

#4 TJ Moore, Clemson

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers may not have had much success in the college football transfer portal but bring in TJ Moore to be a weapon on the outside for QB Cade Klubnik.

Moore is a five-star recruit who stands at six-foot-three and has an outstanding ability to track the ball through the air and hold on through contact.

#3 Ryan Williams, Alabama

Five-star recruit Ryan Williams will be a dangerous weapon for Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense in 2024 with his electric speed. Standing at six-foot-zero, he's a bit undersized but still managed over 4,600 yards through the air and on the ground during his senior season.

Williams will remain in his home state as the second-ranked recruit from Alabama in the college football recruiting class of 2024.

#2 Cam Coleman, Auburn

Auburn WR Cam Coleman

Cam Coleman could likely earn himself an immediate starting spot at wide receiver when week one of the 2024 season rolls around. The Auburn receiving core will look much different than it did a season ago, and Coleman will be at the forefront of the new faces for the Tigers.

Coleman is the fifth-ranked overall national recruit by 247Sports and has the potential to earn interest from NFL scouts as a future first-round NFL Draft selection.

#1 Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State WR #4 Jeremiah Smith

Jeremiah Smith earns the top spot on this list as not only the top ranked WR recruit but also the top-ranked 2024 recruit in all of college football by 247Sports and On3.

Smith attended Chaminade-Madonna Prep High School in Opa Locka, FL, where he tallied 3,116 yards and an eye-popping 46 touchdowns in three seasons.

He's expected to be an immediate starter at Ohio State alongside Tate Carnell and Emeka Egbuka. This potent Ohio State offense is shaping up to give opposing defensive coordinators headaches in 2024, and Smith is expected to be a major reason why.

Which college football WR recruit from the class of 2024 will have the biggest impact this season? Let's know your predictions in the comments section: