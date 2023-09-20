Top 10 College Football WRs With the Highest NIL Deals (2023)

The college football scene has changed a lot in recent years, especially with the introduction of the NIL deals for student-athletes. Many have already made millions out of the scheme, even before getting to the NFL.

When it comes to big money, the buck stops with the quarterbacks. The likes of Shedeur Sanders are already being named as possible Heisman trophy contenders, even though the season has barely started.

However, a great QB is nothing without good support in the slot. With that in mind, let us have a look at college football WRs with the highest NIL deals in 2023.

College Football WRs with the highest NIL deals

Evan Stewart (Texas A&M)

According to a list released by One3, Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart tops chart as far as the NIL deals for WRs are concerned. The list puts him fifth in the all-positions chart with a NIL valuation of $1.6 million.

Stewart also has a big social media following of 2.4 million across TikTok, Instagram, and X. The Sophomore WR raked in 257 combined yards in receptions in the two games he has played this season, with 2 touchdowns. The Aggies will want his stardom off the field to turn into monster performances on the field in the coming games.

Marvin Harrison Jr (Ohio State)

Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't far behind Stewart with an NIL valuation of $1.4 million. The Ohio State WR has NIL deals with The Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, and Monarc, among others. He had a big season with the Buckeyes last year with 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Can he continue his rise and eclipse his father's legacy?

Xavier Worthy (Texas)

University of Texas WR, Xavier Worthy, sits third in his position with an NIL valuation of $1 million, according to One3. He had initially committed to play for the University of Michigan, but later decided to take his talent to the Longhorns. As a freshman, he broke multiple school records in 2021.

He might have slipped up a little in his Sophomore year, but the Longhorns can count on their star to take them the distance in his junior year.

Malik Nabers (LSU)

Having bagged deals with Topps and Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, LSU Tigers WR, Malik Nabers, has an NIL valuation of $874,000. That puts him fourth among wide receivers and 19th overall in college football. His performance on the field backs it all up.

Nabers put up a 1000+ yards season as a sophomore for the Tigers last year and has already raked up 393 receiving yards in three games this season. If he can have another big season for LSU, he just might hit the million-dollar valuation mark.

Keon Coleman (Florida State)

The new Florida State recruit, Keon Coleman, is the fifth WR on the One3 NIL list with a total valuation of $849,000. He left Michigan State University in the spring, and reports suggested at the time that his departure was NIL related.

In his two years at MSU, Coleman established himself as a reliable target. Last year, he raked in 798 yards and 7 touchdowns. Will he be a star for the Seminoles?

Rome Odunze (Washington)

Washington Huskies WR, Rome Odunze, has an NIL deal with Montlake Futures and his valuation stands at $795,000. The 21-year-old is coming into 2023 on the back of a big junior season with 1,145 receiving yards, and would want to make a statement before shooting his shot in the NFL. The Huskies will be counting on him to come in clutch.

Zachariah Branch (South Carolina)

Just a freshman, Zachariah Branch is already a star in the NIL world. He signed a big deal with Panini America just after a big performance in week 0. His NIL valuation stands at $704,000 after three games.

Roman Wilson (Michigan)

Pitted to take on a pivotal role for the Wolverines in 2023, WR Roman Wilson has been valued at $698,000. He hasn't had a big season so far but has started 2023 on a promising note. Can he finally fulfill his destiny for the football program that gave the world Tom Brady?

Tre Harris (Ole Miss)

Tre Harris is the only star from the University of Mississippi to make it to the top 10 of the NIL valuation chart for WRs. He is currently valued at $586,000. The Rebels star missed a game but will be raring to go again and prove his worth. Will he be able to take the Rebels to the promised land?

Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka rounds up the top 10 wide receivers by NIL valuation. He is valued at $562,000. The Buckeyes receiver had a big season in 2022 and would want to carry on in the same vein. In the three games he has played so far, he has tallied a total of 167 receiving yards, so there is a lot of room for improvement. Will he rise to the occasion?

Which other WR deserves to be on this list? Sound off in the comments section.