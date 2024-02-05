Top 10 current NFL coaches with most exciting CFB careers ft. Jim Harbaugh

Following the Washington Commanders hiring Dan Quinn as their head coach, all 32 head coaching jobs are now filled.

Currently, all 32 NFL head coaches played college football, while some had success in the college ranks, others didn't.

Top 10 NFL coaches with the most exciting CFB careers

#10, Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur is the head coach of the Green Bay Packers but played college football at Western Michigan before transferring to D-II Saginaw Valley State.

LaFleur was the starting quarterback of Saginaw Valley State and led the program to the playoffs in all three years as the starter. LaFleur is third in program history with 7,699 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns.

#9, Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen played quarterback at UNLV

Shane Steichen was a quarterback at UNLV from 2003 until 2006 and appeared in 23 games over four seasons, as he never was a full-time starter.

In 23 games, Steichen threw for 2,755 career yards, 22 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

#8, Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson was the starting quarterback at Northeast Louisiana from 1987 until 1990.

Pederson holds the school's record for most passing yards in one game, as he threw for 619 yards and five touchdowns in a 1989 game against Stephen F. Austin.

#7, Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell was the starting quarterback of the San Diego State Aztecs from 2003 until 2007. Over four years at San Diego State, O'Connell threw for 7,689 career yards, 46 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,312 yards and 19 touchdowns.

In his senior year, O'Connell was named second-team All-Mountain West selection and was drafted in the third round in the 2008 NFL Draft.

#6, Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni played D-III football at Mount Union and was part of the Purple Raiders dynasty.

Mount Union won three straight national titles in 2000, ’01 and ’02 while Sirianni was a wide receiver with the team. In his senior year, Sirianni recorded 998 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

#5, Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin played WR at William & Mary

Mike Tomlin was a starting wide receiver for three seasons for William & Mary, although he was there from 1990 until 1994.

In his college career, Tomlin recorded 101 receptions for 2,054 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also was named first-team All–Yankee Conference honors in 1994.

#4, Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears

Matt Eberflus walked onto his hometown Toledo Rockets and played his way into a prominent role.

Eberflus played for Toledo from 1988 until 1991 and earned All-MAC recognition as a linebacker in 1990 and 1991.

#3, Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell played tight end at Texas A&M

Dan Campbell played four years at Texas A&M and had a lengthy NFL career, as he primarily was a blocking tight end.

With the Aggies, Campbell recorded 27 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

#2, Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh played quarterback at Michigan from 1982 until 1986.

Harbaugh started at quarterback for his final three seasons throwing for 5,214 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. In his senior season, Harbaugh finished third in Heisman voting.

#1, DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

Demeco Ryans was a linebacker at Alabama

DeMeco Ryans played college football at Alabama from 2002 until 2005. Ryans was a linebacker for the Crimson Tide and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year along with first-team All-SEC and unanimous All-American honors.

In his senior year, Ryan recorded 76 tackles, five sacks, and one interception.