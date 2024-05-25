Top 10 fastest college football players in 2024 ft. Barion Brown

The rapid pace at which college football is played makes players with high top speed an essential part of any program's roster. Receivers with speed can get past the secondary for throws over the top, and tailbacks with speed can get downhill for large chunk plays.

Here is a look at 10 of the fastest players returning to college football based on their recorded speeds from last season, according to College Football Network.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 fastest college football players in 2024

#10. Squirrel White, Tennessee

Tennessee WR #10 Squirrel White

Tennessee receiver Squirrel White flew past the UConn Huskies defense in Week 10 last season, hitting 21.7 mph. White showed his explosiveness and catching ability on many occasions last season, going for 803 yards on 67 total receptions.

#9. Harrison Waylee, Wyoming

NCAA Football: Colorado State at Wyoming

Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee will return for his second season of college football at Wyoming in 2024 after transferring from Nothern Illinois in 2023. Waylee hit his top speed of 21.8 mph in Week 4 last season on his way to 947 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

#8. Marcus Yarns, Delaware

Delaware RB #21 Marcus Yarns

Marcus Yarns is the third player on this list to hit 21.8 mph last season, doing it late in the season in Week 9 against Elon. The 5-foot-11 tailback ran for a career-high 940 yards and 15 touchdowns last season while adding 311 yards receiving.

#7. Dequan Finn, Baylor

NCAA Football: Mid-American Conference Football Championship-Miami (OH) at Toledo

Dequan Finn is the only quarterback to make this list after he hit 21.9 mph last season during a run in a 41-24 win over Massachusetts. Finn played with Toledo last season but will be transferring to Baylor for the 2024 college football season.

#6. Isaiah Sategna, Arkansas

NCAA Football: Arkansas at Alabama

Arkansas receiver Isaiah Sategna was featured mostly as a kick and punt returner last season with his blazing speed. He hit a top speed of 21.9 mph early in the previous season during Week 3 against the BYU Cougars. Sategna finished as one of the top kick returners in the SEC last season, ranking third with 500 kickoff return yards.

#5. Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

NCAA Football: Colorado at Utah

Former Colorado running back Dylan Edwards will be on his way to Kansas State for the 2024 season as one of the fastest players in college football. He recorded a top speed of 22.0 mph in Week 2 last season. Edwards appeared in 12 games for the Buffaloes last season and tallied 321 yards on 76 carries with 299 receiving yards.

#4. Jaydon Blue, Texas

Texas RB #23 Jaydon Blue

Texas running back Jaydon Blue might have been third in rushing yards for the Longhorns last season, but he was undoubtedly the back with the quickest speed burst. Blue's speed topped out at 22.2 mph last season in the Longhorns' Week 13 matchup against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game.

#3. Kapena Gushiken, Washington State

NCAA Football: Washington State at California

Washington State's Kapena Gushiken is the only defensive player to make this list from his defensive back spot. He hit a top speed of 22.4 mph in the Cougars' Week 6 loss against Arizona. Gushiken also showed his lightning speed in Week 5 against UCLA, when he returned an interception 88 yards to the endzone for his first career pick-six.

#2. Brandon Buckhaulter, UAB

UAB WR #9 Brandon Buckhaulter

UAB wideout Brandon Buckhaulter maxed out his speed at 22.6 mph in Week 6 last season when he broke off a 75-yard touchdown reception. This top speed would put him in a tie for the top spot on this list on his way to finishing with 103 yards receiving on five receptions and one touchdown.

#1. Barion Brown, Kentucky

Kentcuky WR #7 Barion Brown

Kentucky's speedy wideout, Barion Brown, is considered one of the fastest players in college football after hitting a maximum speed of 22.6 mph in week 13 last season. Brown could make two appearances on this list after also hitting a speed of 21.8 MPH in week one.

Do you think any player will top 22.6 mph in 2024? Let us know in the comment section who you think is the fastest player in college football ahead of the 2024 season.

Also Read: 10 highest paid offensive coordinators in College Football ft. Notre Dame's Mike Denbrock