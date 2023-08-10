Top 10 Florida Gators Running backs since 2000 ft. Earnest Graham, Dameon Pierce and more

There have been a lot of great Florida Gators running backs in the 21st century that have found success. We are going to highlight the top 10 Running backs and discuss what they did in Gainesville, Florida, to get to this point. From winning national championships to putting together incredible seasons, there are different ways to get on here.

Let's get to making this list and breaking down some elite talent.

10. Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce played from 2018-2021 for the Gators. He had 329 carries for 1,806 yards (5.5 yards per attempt) with 23 rushing touchdowns. He also finished with 45 receptions for 422 yards (9.4 yards per catch) with five receiving touchdowns.

9. Mike Gillislee

Mike Gillislee controlled the backfield primarily for just one season but played for the Gators from 2009-2012. He finished his college career with 389 carries for 2,072 yards (5.3 yards per attempt) with 20 touchdowns. Half of those happened during his senior season, as he did not eclipse 60 carries before then.

8. Emmanuel Moody

Emmanuel Moody played his freshman season for the USC Trojans in 2006 before playing for the Florida Gators from 2008-2010. He never really had many carries as he shared snaps with Gillislee, but he still had an outstanding career. Moody finished with 1,060 yards over 182 carries (5.8 yards per catch) with four rushing touchdowns so the numbers don't jump out, but the production was there.

7. Ran Carthon

Ran Carthon just makes this list in terms of eligibility, as he played for the program from 2000-2003. He never had more than 119 attempts in a season but had 270 carries for 1,353 yards (five yards per attempt) with 11 rushing touchdowns. Carthon also did well with 56 catches for 511 yards (9.1 yards per reception) with one receiving touchdown.

6. Kelvin Taylor

Kelvin Taylor was one of the top Florida Gators running backs, as he is one of 18 Gators to finish with at least 2,000 rushing yards. In three seasons from 2013-15, he had 486 attempts for 2,108 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with 23 rushing touchdowns. All you had to do in those three years was hand him the ball and success would follow.

5. Deshawn Wynn

Deshawn Wynn has shown the ability to do extremely well for the Florida Gators and became an elite running back for the program from 2003-2006. He wrapped up his career with 446 attempts for 2,077 yards (4.7 yards per try) with 25 rushing touchdowns as well as 35 catches for 376 yards (10.7 yards per reception) and three touchdown receptions.

4. Chris Rainey

Chris Rainey did well throughout his five-year career as one of the top Florida Gators running backs. He finished with 396 rushing attempts for 2,464 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with 13 rushing touchdowns and 69 receptions for 795 yards (11.5 yards per catch) with six touchdown grabs. Rainey was a blast of speed out of the backfield and added to the success from 2007-2011.

3. Jeff Demps

Rainey's teammate just pops up right above him, as Jeff Demps was part of the Florida Gators' running backs from 2008-2011. He finished his collegiate career with 367 rushes for 2,470 yards (6.7 yards per attempt) and 23 rushing touchdowns.

2. Lamical Perine

Lamical Perine was one of the best Florida Gators running backs of all time, as he played from 2016-2019. He got handed the ball 493 times and finished with 2,485 yards (five yards per carry) and had 22 rushing touchdowns. Perine was also one of the best receiving running backs, as he had 72 receptions for 674 yards (9.4 yards per catch) with eight receiving touchdowns.

1. Earnest Graham

There should be no question that Earnest Graham is the best Florida Gators running back since 2000. Despite joining the Gators in 1998, a majority of his college career, including the majority of his workload, was 2000 and beyond.

Graham finished his collegiate career with 609 carries for 3,085 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) with 33 rushing touchdowns. He finished fourth in program history in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, making him the top Florida Gators running back since 2000.