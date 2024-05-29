Top 10 highest-graded returning SEC offensive tackles to watch out for ft. Will Campbell

The returning SEC offensive tackles feature some of the top names in the country and will have the vital job of protecting the quarterback and opening up lanes for the running back.

These players are returning for another year to potentially boost their NFL draft stock as the top prospects at their position. Based on a minimum of 300 snaps, here is a look at the highest-graded returning SEC offensive tackles to watch out for this season, according to PFF College.

Also Read: Top 10 dynamic CFB QBs to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Jalen Milroe

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Highest-graded returning SEC offensive tackles

#10. Austin Barber, Florida

Trending

NCAA Football: Georgia at Florida

Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021 and has developed into one of the top SEC offensive tackles. Barber earned CFN Freshman All-American First Team honors in 2022 and has started in 13 games for the Gators. He is an athletic tackle with great size who still needs to add upper-body strength to be elite at the next level.

#9. Marcus Bryant, Missouri

NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at Tulsa

Former SMU lineman Marcus Bryant will be transferring to Missouri this season as one of the top SEC offensive tackles. Bryant was a former three-star recruit in 2020 before committing to SMU.

He started in 29 games for the Mustangs before entering the transfer portal following the 2023 season. Bryant was considering transferring to national title runner-up Washington before ultimately committing to Missouri in April.

#8. Devon Manuel, Florida

NCAA Football: Florida International at Arkansas

Devon Manuel is an SEC offensive tackle who played three seasons at Arkansas before transferring to Florida in 2024. Manuel redshirted his first season and appeared in 10 games with four starts at left tackle during his time with the Razorbacks. The former three-star recruit entered the transfer portal in December and committed to Florida just over a month later.

#7. Marques Cox, Kentucky

NCAA Football: Missouri at Kentucky

Marques Cox announced his return to college football for his final season of eligibility in 2024. Cox played five seasons at Northern Illinois before transferring to Kentucky and starting in all 13 games last season.

He allowed just three sacks in over 1,000 snaps at Northern Illinois and was on the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list last season at Kentucky.

#6. Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida

Florida OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Returning SEC offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson has joined the Florida Gators after five seasons at San Diego State. Crenshaw-Dickson was a three-star recruit in the class of 2019 and started 35 games for the Aztecs. He's shown his versatility playing at left and right tackle and has outstanding durability, allowing him to stay on the field.

#5. Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

NCAA Football: Auburn at Texas A&M

Returning SEC offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III will return for his third season with the Aggies after redshirting in 2021. He was a four-star recruit who has started in 23 games for the Aggies. Zuhn is tall with good length and quickness and does a great job getting to the second level to help in the run game.

#4. Emery Jones, LSU

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi

Emery Jones will return for his third season with the LSU Tigers after starting 24 of 26 games. The former four-star recruit was voted 2023 Second-Team All-SEC by coaches last season and was named 2022 True Freshman All-American by ESPN. Jones pairs with Will Campbell to create one of the top offensive tackle duos in the country.

#3. Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

NCAA Football: Texas at Iowa State

Kelvin Banks Jr. returns for his third season at Texas as one of the top 2025 NFL draft prospects in college football. Banks has started in 27 games with the Longhorns and was a 2023 All-Big 12 First-Team selection after making the All-Big 12 Second-Team in 2022.

#2. Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas

Former three-star recruit Fernando Carmona Jr. will return to college football in 2024 after transferring to Arkansas from San Jose State in December. Carmona played three seasons at San Jose State and started in 24 games after redshirting his first season. He was an All-Mountain West Conference honorable mention in 2023 and has given up just five sacks in his career.

#1. Will Campbell, LSU

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi

The LSU Tigers' Will Campbell is the highest-graded returning SEC offensive tackle and one of the top offensive linemen in the nation ahead of the 2024 season. Campbell is going into his third season at LSU, starting in all 26 games he has appeared in.

He was AP Second-Team All-SEC and a Joe Moore Award finalist in 2023. He currently has a streak of 15 games without giving up a single sack. LSU was one of the top offensive teams last season, and it began up front with its tackle pairing of Campbell and Emery Jones.

Do you think Will Campbell deserves to be the highest-graded returning SEC offensive tackle in 2024? Let us know your opinion in the comment section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.