Top 10 most iconic and historic college football stadiums to experience in EA Sports College Football 25 ft. Rose Bowl, The Big House and more 

After a lengthy hiatus, EA Sports College Football is returning with some of the most iconic college football stadiums. EA Sports had to shelve the games due to NIL issues, but had arranged its return. For a title that prided itself on authenticity, allowing players to use some of college football's greatest stadiums was a must. Here are 10 of college football's top stadiums that will be in the game:

Top 10 college football stadiums included in EA Sports College Football 25

Appalachian State's Kidd Brewer Stadium is an underrated pick for EA Sports' College Football 25.

#10. Kidd Brewer Stadium (Appalachian State)

A massive part of college football is the teams outside the Power Five conferences. Many of their stadiums are nice, but Kidd Brewer Stadium is perhaps the best. Opened in 1962, Kidd Brewer seats just over 40,000 and is notable for its gorgeous mountain views.

#9. LA Coliseum (Southern Cal)

Opened in 1923, the Coliseum has been used by USC, the LA Rams and the 1984 Olympic games. Now seating 77,500, the stadium held over 93,000 until its 2018 renovation. It's an iconic setting that will fit in well in CF25.

#8. Beaver Stadium (Penn State)

Opened in 1960, Beaver Stadium now holds a listed capacity of over 106,000 fans. With a famous student section, a classic look, and a penchant for "whiteout" games, Beaver Stadium is a classic. The road to ruling the Big Ten in CF25 will go through Beaver Stadium.

#7. Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)

Once the largest stadium in college football, Neyland will be welcome in EA's game. In use for over a century, Neyland still seats over 101,000 after renovation. Fans will be hoping that EA incorporates UT's Volunteer Navy in the Tennessee River which flows by Neyland.

#6. Camp Randall Stadium (Wisconsin)

Opened in 1917, Camp Randall Stadium is one of college football's oldest stadiums. Seating over 75,000 fans, Camp Randall is more intimate than some of the most famous college football stadiums. It'll be a welcome site in CF25 for sure.

#5. "The Swamp" (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida)

Florida's iconic "Swamp" is an important addition for EA. With its rowdy reptile fans, love of Tom Petty music, and superb football history, Griffin Stadium was a must-have. Opened in 1930, the stadium has a capacity of 88,548, but can seat over 90,000.

#4. Death Valley (Tiger Stadium, LSU)

Among the most raucous environments in college football, LSU's "Death Valley" was a must for CF25. Open since 1924 and seating over 102,000, night games at Death Valley are a college football staple. EA will let SEC players take on the imposing Tigers in a Death Valley night game.

#3. "The Horseshoe" (Ohio Stadium, Ohio State)

Opened in 1922, Ohio Stadium is the counterpart to Michigan Stadium and is likewise one of the most iconic college football stadiums. Seating a listed capacity of over 102,000, the Horseshoe generally contains some of college football's loudest and most passionate fans. It would be hard to imagine an EA Big Ten without the Horseshoe.

#2. The Rose Bowl (UCLA)

Now in use for over 100 years, the Rose Bowl is one of college football's havens. Long tied to the postseason game of the same name, the Rose Bowl lists a seating capacity of over 92,000. UCLA aside, it's hard to imagine EA bowl games without the Rose Bowl.

#1."The Big House" (Michigan Stadium)

Famously dubbed "The Big House," Michigan Stadium is both one of the largest and most iconic of college football stadiums. With a listed seating capacity of 107,601 and a history dating to 1927, "The Big House" is a classic. Many a CF25 Michigan player will enjoy the authenticity of the Wolverines' home.

What other college football stadiums are you looking forward to in EA Sports College Football 25? Are any of the best college football stadiums that you need in the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.