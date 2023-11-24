Top 10 Iron Bowl moments in over 100-year-old Alabama-Auburn rivalry

The history of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn on the gridiron is one that is filled with memorable moments that CFB fans recollect fondly. The rivalry spans over 100 years and has led to some of the most exciting plays that have ever been witnessed.

On that note, let's have a look at the Top 10 Iron Bowl moments in history that are still reminisced by fans of both Alabama and Auburn. The list is no particular order.

Top 10 Iron Bowl moments in history

#1 Bo Jackson went the wrong way (Alabama vs Auburn, 1984)

Fans of the Iron Bowl will remember the time when former Auburn running back Bo Jackson made a massive blunder on the field. During the Tigers' fourth-and-goal play, Jackson's responsibility was to block for Brent Fullwood.

But Jackson instead ran in the wrong direction and left Fullwood vulnerable, who was then tackled to the sidelines by Alabama's defense.

In the end, Alabama won the game 17-15, and the loss led to Auburn missing their chance for an SEC championship game.

#2 The incredible field goal by Van Tiffin (Alabama vs Auburn, 1985)

This particular game is one that still remains fresh in the memory of Alabama fans even after all these years. During the 1985 Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers were entered the game as the No.7 ranked team nationally and were favorites to win the clash.

But an incredible drive by former Alabama QB Mike Shula set up the stage for Van Tiffin to etch his name in the history books of the Crimson Tide. With just six seconds left, Tiffin scored an incredible 52-yard field goal, sealing the deal for Alabama with a 25-23 victory. This still remains one of the most iconic games in the rivalry.

#3 Auburn's epic comeback with quarterback Cam Newton (Alabama vs Auburn, 2010)

The 2010 season was one when the Auburn Tigers went on to remain undefeated and clinch the national championship. But their win over Alabama in that season's Iron Bowl was one of the most epic comebacks in the history of this contest.

The Tigers were down 24-0 to Alabama into the second quarter. But then Auburn QB Cam Network worked his magic and thus beginning the comeback of the Tigers.

Newton went on to score three TD passes and one rushing TD with Auburn turning the tides and eventually winning the game 28-27. This became one of the most dramatic victories for the Tigers in Iron Bowl history.

#4 The 46-0 whitewash by Alabama (Alabama vs Auburn, 2012)

The 2012 season was one where the Alabama Crimson Tide secured their biggest margin of victory over Auburn. The Iron Bowl game was incredibly one-sided, as Alabama went on to whitewash the Tigers with an embarrassing 49-0 scoreline.

The Crimson Tide went on to clinch the national championship that year, and this beatdown was written in the history books of this rivalry series.

#5 The Kick Six by Chris Davis (Alabama vs Auburn, 2013)

The 2013 game between Alabama vs Auburn is where the Tigers clinched a last-second victory over the highly favored Alabama thanks to a play by CB Chris Davis. The score was 28-28 as the Crimson Tide set up for a 57-yard field goal.

However, the kick fell short and it landed in the hands of Chris Davis. He then went on to sprint past Alabama players and score a touchdown in a dramatic fashion, securing the win for Auburn with a 34-28 final score.

#6 Zakoby McClain's 100-yard Pick Six (Alabama vs Auburn, 2019)

One of the more recent memorable moments from the Iron Bowl was during the 2019 season when Auburn secured an upset 48-45 win over Alabama. But the highlight of the game that is still talked about is the incredible Pick Six by Auburn's Zakoby McClain.

In the third quarter of the game, McClain intercepted a pass by then-Alabama QB Mac Jones in the end zone after it bounced off the back of Najee Harris. McClain then went on to sprint the distance and end with a touchdown which gave Auburn a 37-31 lead.

#7 The 36-0 whitewash by Alabama (Alabama vs Auburn, 2008)

Nick Saban lost his first Iron Bowl game after becoming head coach in 2007. However, the year that followed we saw Alabama take their revenge over Auburn and end their six-game winning streak in the rivalry series.

The Crimson Tide went on to whitewash Auburn 36-0 and maintain an undefeated regular season record. However, they lost the SEC Championship game to Georgia and the Sugar Bowl to Utah later on.

#8 Bo Jackson's incredible leap (Alabama vs Auburn, 1982)

Another incredible moment of the Iron Bowl during the Bear Bryant era was during his last appearance as the coach of Alabama against Auburn. During the 1982 game between these two programs, the Crimson Tide had a 22-17 lead with just two minutes left to play.

But Bo Jackson then leaped over the goal line and the Alabama defense while facing the fourth-and-goal, which eventually led to Auburn clinching the win with a 23-22 final score.

#9 The Big Muddy game (Alabama vs Auburn, 1967)

This was the first game in the Iron Bowl rivalry that was played at night. However, the weather was not favorable with severe winds and thunderstorms. This led to Legion Field becoming covered with mud, as Alabama trailed 3-0 to Auburn in the fourth quarter.

But then, with around 11 minutes left in the game, QB Ken Stabler turned the tides for Alabama. He faked a pitchout, after which he ran 47 yards to score a touchdown as Alabama won the game 7-3.

#10 Bryce Young's game-winning pass (Alabama vs Auburn, 2021)

One of the most recent Iron Bowl memories would be when Bryce Young led Alabama to victory after a hard-fought game in 2021. Both teams were at the top of their performances as the game saw four overtimes.

In the 4th OT, Bryce Young passed the ball to John Metchie who ran it into the end zone. Alabama finally emerged victorious in the game with a 24-22 final score.