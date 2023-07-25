Top 10 LSU Running Backs in the NFL, feat Leonard Fournette, Jeremy Hill, and more 

The LSU Tigers have been one of the premier college football teams for years.

Louisiana State University won the national title in 2019 as QB Joe Burrow led them. Still, throughout the history of the program, the running back position has been a premier one.

Here are the 10 best running backs in LSU history.

#10. Jacob Hester

Jacob Hester played for LSU from 2004 to 2007, ran for 1780 rushing yards, and had 20 rushing touchdowns. He also chipped in with 459 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in his career.

Hester was drafted in the third round by the San Diego Chargers in 2008 but only played four years in the NFL.

#9. Derrius Guice

Derrius Guice was the Fighting Tigers running back from 2015-2017 and started his first two years as Leonard Fournette's backup. However, after Fournette had an injury, Guice rushed for 252 yards against the Arkansas Razorbacks, which was the second most in a game in school history.

Two weeks later, Guice had another game with over 250 yards rushing and became the fourth running back in SEC history to record multiple 250-yard rushing performances in a career.

Guice ran for 3074 yards in 35 games and 29 touchdowns and was drafted in the second round in 2018 by the Washington Redskins.

#8. Charles Alexander

Charles Alexander was the LSU Tigers running back from 1975-1978 and ran for 4035 rushing yards and 40 rushing TDs. He also caught two touchdowns and added 471 receiving yards.

Alexander went on to play seven seasons in the NFL, all with the Cincinnati Bengals.

#7. Joseph Addai

Joseph Addai was the Tigers running back from 2001 to 2005 and ran for 2577 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding six receiving touchdowns and 641 receiving yards.

Addai ranked fifth all-time in rushing when he left the Tigers, despite also being a key run blocker for them. He was a fullback/running back hybrid, and after his dominant college career, he was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft with the 30th overall pick.

#6. Billy Cannon

Billy Cannon played for the LSU Tigers from 1957-1959 and ran for 1867 yards and 19 touchdowns and added 522 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the air.

Cannon ended up being the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1960 NFL draft and had 2,455 rushing yards in the NFL.

#5. Jeremy Hill

Jeremy Hill played just two seasons with LSU

Jeremy Hill is one of the best running backs to ever play for LSU, but only playing two seasons ranks him lower.

Hill was the Tigers running back in 2012 and 2013 and ran for 2156 yards and 28 touchdowns in 24 games. After two dominant years, Hill was drafted in the second round in 2014 and played five seasons in the NFL.

#4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a big part of the Tigers' offense that won the 2019 National Championship.

Edwards-Helaire played for LSU from 2017-2019 and had 2103 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns while adding one receiving touchdown. He ended up being drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs but hasn't lived up to the expectations after leaving the Tigers.

#3. Dalton Hilliard

Dalton Hilliard put up 4,050 rushing yards, 44 rushing TDs and 120 receiving yards, six TDs as the LSU Tigers running back from 1982-1985.

Following a very successful college career, Hilliard was drafted in the second round of the 1986 NFL draft and even went to the Pro Bowl in 1999. He also is in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, as he spent his eight-year career with the Saints.

#2. Kevin Faulk

Kevin Faulk was the LSU Tigers running back from 1995-1998 and ran for 4,557 rushing yards, 46 rushing TDs, and added 600 receiving yards, 4 TDs. He was the Tigers' starting running back as a true freshman and went on to win three Super Bowls in the NFL.

#1. Leonard Fournette

There is no better running back in LSU Tigers history than Leonard Fournette.

Fournette played for the Tigers from 2104 to 2016 and, in 32 games, rushed for 3,830 rushing yards, 40 rushing TDs, and added 526 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

He was arguably the best running back in college while he was playing and has gone on to win a Super Bowl and play six seasons and counting in the NFL.

