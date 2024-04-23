The 2024 NFL draft will feature a great deal of SEC wideouts who have the potential to become stars at the professional level. This year's draft features one of the most talented group of prospects the draft has ever seen.

There are also a multitude of wide receivers from Southeastern Conference schools who are projected to go in the first round. With the draft starting Thursday, here are the top 10 most-hyped receivers entering the draft from the SEC.

Top 10 most-hyped SEC WRs entering the 2024 NFL draft

#10, Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss

Ole Miss wideout Zakhari Franklin played just four games last season after suffering a knee injury in October. He played four seasons at UTSA before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023. Franklin had multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons at UTSA and finished his career with 38 receiving touchdowns.

#9, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Senior wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint enters the 2024 NFL draft after playing four seasons with Georgia. He had the best season of his career in 2023, with 34 receptions for 535 yards and four touchdowns. He has tremendous size and length, but his speed and route-running ability are still lacking for him to be a serious threat in the NFL.

#8, Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Mississippi State senior receiver Lideatrick Griffin played four seasons with the Bulldogs and is now prepared to enter the 2024 NFL draft. He posted 658 yards with four touchdowns last season. His numbers improved each season, but he will likely need to develop his route running and strength to become an impact player at the professional level.

#7, Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Senior wideout Ainias Smith played four seasons at Texas A&M and is coming off the best season of his career. He finished last season with 53 receptions and 795 yards. He finished his career with 19 receiving touchdowns and four touchdowns on the ground. He presents a unique skill set as a pass catcher and runner and could be a legitimate dual-threat option in the NFL.

#6, Xavier Legette, South Carolina

South Carolina senior Xavier Legette had the best season of his college career in 2023, going for over 1,000 yards receiving on 71 catches. Legette is projected to be a second-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft due to his ability to make tough catches and excellent body control while in the air.

#5, Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Alabama's Jermaine Burton has fallen a few spots in recent draft projections but still has the potential to become a solid second option in the NFL. Burton finished last season with 39 receptions, 798 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. He recorded an average of 20.5 yards per reception last season to lead the conference.

#4, Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Florida Gators receiver Ricky Pearsall finished his senior season with a career high of 65 receptions and 965 yards. He is a sure-handed receiver with a clever route-running ability. He will need to improve his physicality and ability to snatch contested catches, but he could serve as a backup receiver with the potential to be a solid return man.

#3, Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Georgia's Ladd McConkey may not have the most impressive stats out of college, but his game is fine-tuned to be effective at the professional level. McConkey is an outstanding route runner with great hands and speed. He's dealt with injury issues during his four seasons with Georgia, but his upside and skillset make him a potential early second-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

#2, Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

LSU junior receiver Brian Thomas Jr. led the nation in receiving touchdowns last season with 17. He finished with 68 receptions and over 1,000 yards in 2023 as well.

He presents impressive size, length and speed, along with the ability to track the ball through the air. He will need to improve his route-running to make him even more effective in the NFL, but he is still expected to be a first-round pick in the draft.

#1, Malik Nabers, LSU

The second LSU wideout on this list could end up being a top 10 selection in the 2024 NFL draft. Nabers posted his second 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023 and led the conference in yards (1,569) and receptions (89).

Nabers is the second-highest-rated prospect at his position behind Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and has a great combination of speed and power with excellent hands. He'll need to develop his route-running ability to fit the professional level, but he has all the tools to become an NFL team's go-to receiver in the future.

Who do you think is the best SEC receiver entering the 2024 NFL draft? Let us know in the comments below.

