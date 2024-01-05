Top 10 most-watched College Football Playoff games of all time ft. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks

The College Football Playoff is in full swing, with the Michigan Wolverines defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies defeating the Texas Longhorns to reach the national championship. It will mark the first appearance in the national title game for both teams since the inception of the current format in 2014.

The matchup between the Wolverines and Crimson Tide was among the most-watched College Football Playoff games in the ten years of the current format. Take a look at the ten most-watched games below.

Top 10 most-watched College Football Playoff games of all time

#1: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks clashed in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015. The game drew a record 34.148 million viewers, with the Buckeyes winning by a score of 42-20.

#2: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs clashed in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. The game drew 28.443 million viewers, with the Crimson Tide defeating their SEC rivals 26-23.

#3: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Prior to reaching the National Championship, the Ohio State Buckeyes faced the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl. The game drew a College Football Playoff semifinal record 28.271 million viewers, with the Buckeyes winning by a score of 42-35.

#4: Oregon Ducks vs. Florida State Seminoles

Before reaching the National Championship in 2015, the Oregon Ducks faced the Florida State Seminoles in the Rose Bowl. The game drew 28.164 million viewers, with the Ducks dominating the game 59-20.

#5: Michigan Wolverines vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The 2024 Rose Bowl between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide was the fifth-highest-viewed game in the College Football Playoff era, drawing 27.2 million viewers. The Wolverines emerged victorious with a 27-20 overtime victory, punching their ticket to the national championship.

#6: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Before reaching the 2018 National Championship, the Georgia Bulldogs faced the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl. The game drew 26.913 million viewers, with the Bulldogs winning in a thrilling matchup in double overtime by the score of 54-48.

#7: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Clemson Tigers

The Alabama Crimson Tide faced the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship. The game drew 26.182 million viewers, with the Crimson Tide winning by a score of 45-40.

#8: LSU Tigers vs. Clemson Tigers

The LSU Tigers faced the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. The game drew 25.588 million viewers, with LSU winning by a score of 42-25.

#9: Clemson Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Clemson Tigers faced the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship. The game drew 25.280 million viewers, with the Tigers winning by a score of 44-16.

#10: Clemson Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Clemson Tigers faced the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship. The game drew 25.266 million viewers, with the Tigers winning by a score of 35-31.