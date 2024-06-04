Top 10 must watch college football games for 2024 schedule ft. Alabama vs. LSU 

With less than three months to go until college football returns, it's time to start digging in to the 2024 schedule. As ever, SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 games should provide plenty of intriguing action. With some unusual and unexpected non-conference games thrown in, there's plenty of big games ahead for fans to mark their calendars.

Here are the top 10 must watch college football games in 2024.

Ohio State and Michigan will still be a big game, even in a 2024 college football season that presents a very different landscape.

#10. Ole Miss at LSU (Oct. 12)

These two teams had a battle and a half in Oxford a year ago, with Ole Miss coming out with a 55-49 victory. The scoreboards figure to be lit up in 2024 as well. Garrett Nussmeier seems ready for the Tigers while Jaxson Dart has more surrounding talent than he has before. This one could define the SEC West season (and thus the CFP).

#9. Florida State at Miami (Oct. 26)

For Miami, if not this season, then when? Mario Cristobal has taken a deep dive in the transfer portal, but he knows it has to yield more than a 7-6 season. Meanwhile, Florida State ended up an eyelash and a QB injury from the College Football Playoff. This time around, they'll be the ACC favorite, but how will they handle those expectations?

#8. Michigan at Washington (Oct. 5)

This is one of the many conference games that makes long-time fans say, "Huh? Conference game?" But yes, the defending champions will take a long journey west to face the Huskies in a game that will be a proving ground for whichever team is victrious and put the loser in jeopardy of missing the CFP.

#7. LSU/USC in Las Vegas (Sept. 1)

Nothing like a big Week 1 battle, and this one comes at a neutral site. A season ago, with Caleb Williams, USC was an alleged national spoiler. That didn't come to pass. This year, it's LSU that has such high expectations. Meanwhile, this is now an SEC versus Big Ten game, which also moves the needle more than slightly. What a way to kick off the season.

#6. Texas/Oklahoma (Oct. 12)

Two long-time foes do battle... in the SEC?!? Yes, the former Big 12 powers have swapped conferences. One thing that probably won't change is the intense nature of this rivalry. Texas seems to be the favorite to make some SEC noise in 2024, but Oklahoma might be a sleeper in the league.

#5. Ohio State at Oregon (Oct. 12)

Much as with Washington and Michigan, it's a slight road trip for a bizarre Big Ten game. This one feels a lot like the LSU versus Ole Miss game above. Oregon and Ohio State should be two of the most potent offenses in college football and they might just decide that the first team to 50 points gets the win.

#4. Texas at Michigan (Sept. 7)

One of the marquee games of non-conference play, a year ago, Texas stunned Alabama in pre-conference action. If the Longhorns have another road win up their sleeve, it would officially be a notice to the rest of the SEC that the past is officially past. On the other hand, Sherrone Moore and Michigan have been somewhat written off. But an early battle in the Big House can change the narrative quickly.

#3. Alabama at LSU (Nov. 9)

A couple years ago, saying this game would be Kalen DeBoer versus Brian Kelly would have gotten more than a few odd glances. But here we are. Kelly is a southern fixture and after the retirement of Nick Saban, DeBoer hopes to be one. Welcome to games at Death Valley, coach. Should be memorable for everyone.

#2. Georgia at Alabama (Sept. 28)

Speaking of introducing DeBoer to big games. Washington versus Oregon or Washington versus USC were fun. But Georgia and Alabama? This is the stuff of national title games or at least games that decide who plays in the national title. Kirby Smart has lost two games in three years, and he won't be looking to pick up another loss in DeBoer's first huge test.

#1. Michigan at Ohio State (Nov. 30)

While plenty of things change, plenty of things in college football also stay the same. The road to the Big Ten title still runs through the Michigan versus Ohio State game. Ryan Day's job could be on the line here, or Sherrone Moore's CFP chances... or both. It's hard to imagine a world where this final week matchup won't be a huge game.

Which 2024 college football battles are you looking forward to seeing? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.