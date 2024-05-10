Top 10 offensive linemen to watch out for in 2025 NFL draft ft. Will Campbell 

The 2025 NFL draft class of offensive linemen has some big shoes to fill. No less than nine offensive linemen were chosen in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, but that doesn't mean there's no talent left in college.

In fact, quite the contrary. There's an outstanding and deep group of offensive line prospects heading into the 2024 season.

Here are 10 offensive linemen who could be big names in the 2025 NFL draft.

Top 10 offensive linemen to watch for in 2025 NFL draft

Bryce Foster is a star interior lineman for Texas A&M and could be a 2025 NFL Draft prospect.

#10. Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

At 6-foot-5 and around 330 pounds, Foster has the size of a guard or a tackle. But he's unusually quick and will parlay his foot speed and craftiness into life as an NFL center. There's not necessarily a premium on the position, but Foster is so good that he'll likely be an excellent draft prospect for anyone short on interior linemen.

#9. Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Simmons is an interesting prospect. A transfer from San Diego State, he's big enough at 6-foot-5 and around 310 pounds to play outside in college. But he's agile and tough enough to play inside at the NFL level. Much like Foster, he's built with enough natural versatility to make him attractive as a draft pick for a number of teams.

#8. Jonah Saviinaea, Arizona

In two seasons, Saviinaea has been an elite blocker at both guard and tackle slots. The 6-foot-5 Saviinaea played right guard as a freshman in 2022, and then moved to right tackle last season. Again, he has enough size and agility to probably fill either role in the NFL. He'll be a solid NFL draft prospect next year.

#7. Tyler Booker, Alabama

Booker is so huge, at 6-foot-5 and around 335 pounds, that he's a true inside prospect. He's been a guard for two seasons at Alabama. He's allowed just one sack in slightly over 1,100 college snaps. Booker won't be a glamorous pick, since he's an interior lineman. But he could be a draft steal for the right team.

#6. Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Jackson is a similar prospect to Booker. At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, he's a road grader inside. He's only played guard at Ohio State, so that projects as his likely NFL position. Jackson has played over 1,600 college snaps at left guard and has allowed just three sacks. He'll be an attractive draft prospect for a team looking to push around oppositions in the trenches.

#5. Earnest Greene, Georgia

Greene has had moments of dominance at Georgia. At 6-foot-4 and over 320 pounds, he's got prototypical NFL left tackle size. His production matches his physical attributes. He played over 700 snaps as a freshman and gave up one sack. Georgia's physicality makes the Bulldogs sought-after NFL prospects and Greene fits that mold.

#4. Emery Jones, LSU

Jones is a 6-foot-6 behemoth who started from day one at LSU. He did have a rough freshman season but has steadily improved since. While Jones is still somewhat raw, his size and strength will make him viable as a high-level draft prospect.

#3. Josh Conerly, Oregon

Another impressive physical specimen, the 6-foot-4 Conerly has enough agility to protect from the left tackle spot. He's been up and down at times in his Oregon career, but his sheer physical talent is impressive. Conerly is a big-time NFL prospect.

#2. Kelvin Banks, Texas

Almost universally considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the Draft, Banks has been dominant at times for Texas. At 6-foot-4, Banks was strong enough to start at left tackle for Texas from day one. He's an almost certain NFL prospect.

#1. Will Campbell, LSU

Campbell is widely considered to be the top offensive line prospect in the 2025 draft class. A 6-foot-6 grinder, Campbell helped Jayden Daniels win the Heisman with his elite protection work. While he has some fine-tuning to do, Campell is almost a can't-miss prospect.

Which offensive linemen are you looking forward to seeing in the 2025 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

