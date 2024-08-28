Top 10 overrated teams in Week 1 of college football ft. USC

The 2024 college football season has a lot of teams that are going to be excited for the year. However, there are a lot of programs that are perhaps getting a bit too much love in the media.

Here's a closer look at some of the most overrated programs entering Week 1.

Top overrated teams in Week 1 of college football

#1. Auburn Tigers

In a loaded SEC, the Auburn Tigers are being viewed as a dominant force, but there are arguably several teams that are better than them right now. They have a new left tackle as well as all three starting wide receivers who do not have complete chemistry with Payton Thorne. Expect some turbulence in the air attack.

#2. USC Trojans

After a drastic shift in the program as former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams joined the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick, Miller Moss has gigantic shoes to fill. He had a significant game in the Holiday Bowl but can he do that throughout a full season?

The USC Trojans did change defensive coordinators to former UCLA Bruins DC D'Anton Lynn. With coach Lincoln Riley reportedly wanting out of this Week 1 game against the LSU Tigers, they are arguably overrated heading into the new season.

#3. Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers finished the 2023 season with a 7-6 record and have not done enough to be viewed as much better. With transfer Tyler Van Dyke now under center, the offense is not going to drastically shift more than the 23.5 points per game they played in the 2023 college football season. It will be interesting to see how they look in their Week 1 matchup against Western Michigan.

#4. LSU Tigers

Year 3 of the Brian Kelly era is going to be interesting but people seemingly are way too high on this team. With no Jayden Daniels, a top running back or top two wide receivers in Malik Nabers or Brian Thomas Jr, there are a lot of question marks on the offensive side for the LSU Tigers.

Without Javien Toviano on the team, after he was suspended, things are going to be difficult on the defensive side as well.

#5. Texas Longhorns

One of the teams that saw themselves move in conference realignment is the Texas Longhorns. They lost a lot of skill position talents from last year's team whether due to the NFL draft or injuries, so things are going to be interesting, to say the least.

With coach Steve Sarkisian wanting to see his bench play early against a formidable Colorado State Rams program, it is not too hard to say that this Longhorns team is a bit overrated.

#6. Texas A&M Aggies

Going up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to open the season is very difficult in itself. The Texas A&M Aggies have two new interior offensive linemen and quarterback Conner Weigman returning from a foot injury that missed all but a handful of games. They are 20th in the nation but should be closer to 25 right now.

#7. Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners have significantly changed their program to what coach Brent Venables saw last year. With the move to the SEC this season, things are not going to be easy but with three-fifths of the offensive line being transfers, things are going to be a bit chaotic to begin the year. They won't be exposed in Week 1 against the Tempe Owls but they are not going to be this team that cruises throughout the year.

#8. Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are not much different than the team that went 7-6 a year ago and all of a sudden are being ranked in the preseason AP Poll. Three of their starting four defensive linemen are all transfers as well as the quarterback, running back and center.

Too many changes to expect them to all click immediately and with the fact that coach Mario Cristobal seemingly is on the hot seat entering the year, things can be tough. They are going up against a Florida Gators team with a solid quarterback, this could be a bad matchup for The U.

#9. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are the third-ranked program in the AP Poll right now but have significant changes as Dillon Gabriel is learning the new playbook and they have a brand new starting secondary. While they do not have a formidable opponent in the Idaho Vandals to match them, don't expect the Ducks to look as dominant as the third-best team in college football should.

#10. Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles have been one of the few teams that played during Week 0 and what we saw was a bit concerning, to say the least. They were upset by an unranked program in Georgia Tech and transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei could not even get to 200 passing yards.

Furthermore, the defense allowed three rushing touchdowns so teams can take advantage of that as well. Expect Boston College to have a similar game plan.

