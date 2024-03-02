Top 10 prospects who outshined expectations in 2024 NFL Combine ft. Dallas Turner 

The NFL Combine is a chance for prospects like Alabama's Dallas Turner to make a future in pro football. Every year, college stars get exposed while unknown prospects become household names.

Even if the upswing isn't that drastic, it's always worth tracking NFL prospects on the rise via the combine. Here are 10 NFL prospects who have outshined expectations in the NFL combine:

Top 10 prospects who outshined expectations in 2024 NFL Combine

Boston College DB Elijah Jones impressed at the NFL Combine.

#10. Elijah Jones, Boston College

Jones, a 6-foot-2 corner, impressed with his 4.44 second 40-yard dash time, but then blew the competition away with a 42.5-inch vertical jump, tied for best so far in the combine. The combination of size and physical tools figures to have Jones leaping up NFL draft boards.

#9. Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Ulofoshio, an Alaskan linebacker, came to prominence with Washington. His Combine performance was strong. He ran a 4.56 40-yard dash and also posted the best vertical jump among linebackers at 39.5 inches. His 10-yard split time of 1.49 seconds was also among the best at his position.

#8. Braden Fiske, Florida State

Fiske's defensive tackle size doesn't seem to fit with a 4.78 40-yard dash time. The Florida State product also awed NFL teams with his 33.5-inch vertical jump and his massive long jump of nine feet, nine inches.

#7. Jordan Jefferson, LSU

The Tiger defensive lineman blew away the field with 34 reps in the bench press, three reps ahead of any of the other lifters. The 315-pound defensive lineman certainly didn't hurt his draft stock.

#6. Devin Culp, Washington

Culp, a tight end in Washington's impressive passing game, showed enough speed to warrant a possible shift to wide receiver. His 4.47 second 40-yard dash time was a full tenth of a second ahead of any other tight end.

#5. Chop Robinson, Penn State

Robinson, a 254-pound edge rusher, dropped NFL jaws with a 4.48 second 40-yard dash. He also posted a 1.54 second 10-yard split, the fastest time ever measured for a defensive end.

#4. T'vondre Sweat, Texas

Normally, a 5.27 second 40-yard dash time isn't inspiring. But that time usually isn't turned in by a 366-pound behemoth like Sweat. More than his speed, Sweat looked surprisingly smooth given his massive size. Sweat probably made his NFL future a much smoother path.

#3. Payton Wilson, NC State

Wilson, a 238-pound linebacker, blazed his way to a 4.43 second 40-yard dash. Given the size to wreak havoc inside, Wilson showed the speed to drop into coverage and stick with receivers. The NFL combine has been massive for Wilson.

#2. Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Wiggins, a solid DB prospect already, certainly didn't hurt his stock with a 4.28 second 40-yard dash that places him on the edge of the top ten list of all-time 40-yard dash performances. Unfortunately, Wiggins suffered a minor groin injury running. The injury will go, but the positive impression will stay.

#1. Dallas Turner, Alabama

Expectations were high for Turner, who was already well-regarded based on his excellent play for Alabama. But in his turn at the NFL Combine, Turner sped to a 4.46 second 40-yard dash and then posted a 40.5-inch vertical leap. Turner was spectacular and raised many eyebrows.

Who impressed you the most in the NFL Combine? Did any future NFL stars stand out? Let us hear about it in the comment ssection below.