Top 10 prospects from SEC in 2024 NFL draft ft. Jayden Daniels 

The SEC has over the years been the most dominant conference in college football. This has seen it produce a vast amount of talent for the NFL since the inception of the league.

The conference will once again parade a host of college stars in this year's draft and one can't but marvel at the crop of talents from the conference that have entered the 2024 NFL draft.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 prospects from the SEC conference.

Top 10 SEC prospects in 2024 NFL draft

#10. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Ladd McConkey has been a crucial player for Georgia in the last couple of seasons, playing in the Bulldogs two consecutive national titles success. Despite his injuries last season, he finished the season with 30 receptions for 478 yards in nine games, showcasing his effectiveness as a reliable target for quarterbacks.

#9. Spenser Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Despite being shorter than the average quarterback, Spencer Rattler throws with a lot of velocity and a surprising dose of control. Rattler threw for 3,186 yards for 19 TDs and eight interceptions last season. Despite a tumultuous college career, his talent was evident with superb flexibility, arm strength and accuracy. He also possesses the aggressiveness required to be a difference-maker in the NFL following his exploit in the SEC.

#8. JC Latham, OL, Alabama

A wrecking ball at both guard and tackle, JC Latham has the skillset and body size a lot of NFL teams would love on their roster. This has made him a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He has good hand-to-foot coordination and uses his upper-body power to catch, turn and seal play-side edge setters.

#7. Amarius Mins, OL, Georgia

A two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs, Amarius Mims’ athleticism is an impressive one that will command the attention of many NFL teams. Surprisingly, the offensive lineman moves well for his size with quick and light feet together with the ability to bend his knees and play with good pad level to maximize his strength.

#6. Kool-Aid Mckinstry, CB, Alabama

Kool-Aid McKinstry is undoubtedly one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. The Alabama native has been solid for the Crimson Tide right from his freshman season. He has a rapid acceleration, which makes him a capable punt returner. He was named in the first-team All-American in 2023.

#5. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Terrion Arnold has formed a great cornerback duo with McKinstry since they arrived in Tuscaloosa. He has great speed, impressive recovery speed, acceleration and agility. He also possesses impressive ball skills with good on-ball production. In 2023, Arnold was named a first-team All-American as well as first-team All-SEC.

#4. Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama

Dallas Turner is arguably the most athletic linebacker in the 2024 draft class. He is a versatile defender who can play off the edge and rush through the gaps. He was a consensus All-American in the 2023 season and was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, showcasing his productivity on the gridiron.

#3. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers is considered one of the greatest tight ends in the history of the SEC and college football in its entirety. He's a two-time national champion and holds the Bulldogs school record for single-season receiving touchdowns with 13. In 10 games in 2023, Bowers caught 56 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns. He is expected to be the first tight end selected in the draft.

#2. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Malik Nabers holds the LSU school record with 3,003 receiving yards. He recorded 1,569 yards on 89 carries for 14 TDs in his 2023 season. He glides and burns past defenders deep or pushes them into retreat for easy stop routes. He can change speeds inside the route to tilt defenders off the breakpoint. He also catches off-frame balls with strong hands.

#1. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The 2023 Heisman trophy winner, Jayden Daniels threw for 40 touchdowns and 3,812 yards while rushing for 10 touchdowns and 1,134 yards. He was the first player in college football history to have career totals of 12,000+ yards passing and 3,000+ yards rushing, exhibiting his dual-threat ability. He's an accurate thrower with a feel for attacking zones and he also has the speed to give defenses a busy day.