Who's got the top QB group? Having one good quarterback is a predicate for college football success. But having two? The old axiom was that having two QBs meant really having no QBs, as not having a clear leader could be a problem. But with increased injuries, QB depth matters more than ever before. Here are ten teams that don't just have one good QB, they've got a good QB group.

Top 10 QB Groups in College Football

Quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers give Texas a top-flight QB group.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

10. North Carolina Tar Heels

Former LSU and Texas A&M QB Max Johnson is likely to finally get his shot. Johnson has passed for 5,853 yards with 47 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. That said, UNC gave Conner Harrell some snaps a year ago, including a bowl start. He showed flashes, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns. UNC's QB group is stout.

9. Nebraska Huskers

Super frosh Dylan Raiola is the odds-on starter, as he played particularly well in the recent Nebraska spring game. But the Huskers aren't a team without options. Heinrich Haarberg threw for 967 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and his experience could be helpful if Raiola struggles. For a team that felt like it had no quality QB a year ago, an improvement to two would be ideal.

8. Washington Huskies

New UW head coach Jedd Fisch has a decision to make. The expected QB starter will be Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers. Rogers threw for 12,315 yards and 94 touchdowns. On the other hand, freshman Demond Williams, Jr., is an explosive athlete and could give UW a fresh start. Fisch may well elect to find a role for both QBs.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide

Jalen Milroe was one of the top passers in college football a year ago. Milroe threw for 2,834 yards and 23 scores with Nick Saban at the helm. With Kalen DeBoer replacing Saban, Milroe could post even better numbers in 2024. On the other hand, the Tide might give some snaps to Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan, or UW transfer Austin Mack. There are plenty of options.

6. Ohio State Buckeyes

OSU looks to transition with Kansas State passer Will Howard as the presumptive starter. He passed for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns at K-State. Alabama transfer Julian Sayin is another valid option, and OSU also returns Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz. Howard is likely to be the guy, but OSU has plenty of depth.

5. LSU Tigers

The Tigers are probably giving Garrett Nussmeier his shot. In three seasons of occasional time, he's thrown for 1,720 yards and 11 touchdowns. That said, Vandy transfer AJ Swann could be another possibility. Swann threw for 2,731 yards and 22 scores in a pair of half-seasons of playing time at Vandy. Redshirt freshman Rickie Collins could also see the field.

4. Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels return standout passer, Jaxson Dart. In two seasons as a starter since he transferred from USC, Dart has passed for 6,338 yards and 43 touchdowns. But LSU transfer Walker Howard is certainly an exciting prospect and two-sport standout Austin Simmons is also in the picture.

3. Oregon Ducks

Dillon Gabriel has lit up scoreboards for five seasons, three at UCF and two at Oklahoma. He has thrown for 14,865 yards and 125 touchdowns. But transfer Dante Moore is a quality QB2, with 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago at UCLA. Redshirt freshman Austin Novosad could be the future of Oregon football.

2. Texas Longhorns

Texas has a ridiculous QB group. Quinn Ewers has thrown for 5,656 yards and 37 scores. At any other school, the QB2 might be anonymous. But at Texas, it's a generational legend, Arch Manning. Manning showed flashes of spring game brilliance as a teaser for Longhorn fans. Manning is simply too good to not see the field in some capacity. Trey Owens is also a strong prospect.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Carson Beck waited his time at Georgia. In 2023, he finished with 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns. Arizona State transfer Jaden Rashada is a strong alternative. Rashada threw for 485 yards and four scores last year but is likely the future of Bulldog football. Third QB Gunner Stockton is a solid prospect as well. The Georgia QB group would be the envy of any other college team.

Which team has stockpiled the most QB talent? Weigh in with your opinion below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback