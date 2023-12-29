Top 10 reactions to Jim Harbaugh's reported $125 million Michigan contract extension

The rumors are going around that coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are working on a 10-year, $125 million contract extension. However, one intriguing part is a "no NFL" clause in the contract extension, as it is contingent on the coach not jumping to the NFL in 2024.

People have had all different types of reactions to the reports, and below we have compiled the 10 best ones!

#10: Ohio State is scared

The Michigan Wolverines love to troll the Ohio State Buckeyes and vice versa. This is just one way, as Jim Harbaugh has won the last three meetings in "The Game" so fans are going to jump on that to bring the Buckeyes down.

#9: Jim Harbaugh leaking

Some people believe that the leak about this is coming from Harbaugh's camp and could just be a negotiation tactic. Seeing what NFL teams are going to be in the market for a similar contract to either make the jump to the pros once again or just up the offer more.

#8: Common Sense

This response is hysterical, as the contract says he cannot go to the NFL, so this user is correct. Having people fulfill their contract is inducive to the contract happening. This was just a great response to make sure that people know they need to do the job the contract is for.

#7: Avoiding Controversy

With the NCAA investigations happening around the Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh, people are jumping to the conclusion that Harbaugh going to the NFL will happen here. This would be interesting to think about, as he could use the NFL period to cool down the heat.

#6: Same Dog and Pony Show

It feels like we are in the Harbaugh cycle as he coaches, does well, hints at jumping to the NFL, and gets a new contract before repeating. He keeps bumping up his salary, which is always great to see, but this is nothing new.

#5: Next Offer, Please

While getting an offer for $12.5 million annually for the next decade is nice, that is not enough money to survive in this economy. The number is going to be negotiated around, but this was a solid offer to make him the highest-paid coach in college football either way.

#4: "He's Not Even Good"

Having a 142-52 record in college football and a 49-22-1 NFL coaching record makes some people believe he is not good. While he has not done well in the College Football Playoff (0-2 in CFP), people just go off some preconceived notions instead of the numbers.

#3: "What about the children?"

While the sentiment is true, these two things are not mutually exclusive. Both college tuition can be lowered, and Jim Harbaugh can get paid. Things are not going to change because the college football coach either takes less money or leaves entirely.

#2: Jim Harbaugh the Commentator?

The commentary booth of Jim Harbaugh and Tom Brady, two Michigan Wolverines, would be a sight to be seen. However, that is not going to happen at this point, so it will be very interesting to see if Harbaugh goes to the media in the future.

#1: NFL is just a year away

The clause being for 2024 only is a weird one, as it just gives the Wolverines an option for this season to not deal with the NFL aspect but not for the remainder of the contract. We will just see this happen after the 2024 college football season and begin the cycle all over again.

