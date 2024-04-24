Reggie Bush is set to get his Heisman Trophy back. Yes, you read that right. According to sources at ESPN, the Heisman Trust will announce the decision at some point on Wednesday.

Reggie Bush gave up his Heisman in 2010, following a series of severe sanctions the NCAA imposed on USC for giving the player improper benefits during his time with the Trojans. Bush gave ESPN the following statement regarding the bit of news:

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family, I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

The internet quickly reacted to this news, and here are some of the best reactions fans have had about the announcement.

Top 10 Reggie Bush memes cracking up the internet as former USC RB reclaims Heisman Trophy

Everyone agrees that Reggie Bush must be feeling sky-high today.

The NCAA must be begging for Reggie Bush's forgiveness right now.

Money is probably coming Reggie Bush's way.

Will it be an awkward reunion?

In the words of the King himself:

The prodigal son returns.

How do you think Bush feels about the NCAA?

A majority of fans feel this was the right thing to do.

It is like a movie with a happy ending:

Heisman Trust President on the decision to give back the trophy to Reggie Bush

According to the president of the Heisman Trust, Michael Comerford, the decision to return the Heisman Trophy to Bush is based on the enormous changes college athletics have gone through in the last decade:

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments, we considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

Do you agree with the decision? Let us know in the comments section.