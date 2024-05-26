Top 10 Returning Big 12 Wide Receivers in 2024 season ft. Eli Green

The Big 12 will enter a bold new era in 2024. The league is set to lose Oklahoma and Texas but gain Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. One thing that will remain consistent is that the Big 12 will feature several of the top pass catchers in America. In fact, here are the top ten wide receivers for the Big 12 in 2024.

Top returning Big 12 wide receivers in 2024

Jayden Higgins celebrates a catch for Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl. He's a top Big 12 receiver for 2024.

10. Jimmy Horn, Jr., Colorado

The 5-foot-9 Horn is coming off a season where he was Colorado's safety valve. He snagged 58 passes for 567 yards and five touchdowns.

Considering the big-play threats that the Buffaloes have next year, he'll likely thrive in a similar role. If Colorado's offensive line can do a better job of protecting Shedeur Sanders, Horn will be a key beneficiary.

9. Rashod Owens, Oklahoma State

After three years of relatively slim production, the 6-foot-2 Owens blossomed as a playmaker for the Cowboys last year.

Owens had just 25 catches in the previous three years. But in 2023, he snagged 63 passes for 895 yards and five touchdowns. In an even more wide-open Big 12, Owens could have a massive season this fall.

8. Lawrence Arnold, Kansas

The 6-foot-3 Arnold has been the sole of consistency for the Jayhawks. In each of the past two seasons, Arnold has snagged 44 passes.

He did stretch his numbers in 2023 to reflect 17.8 yards per catch and six scores, up from four in 2022. Lance Leipold's offensive execution is making a consistent playmaker out of Arnold.

7. Travis Hunter, Colorado

The only issue for Hunter is whether his time is better spent at receiver or defensive back. At 6-foot-1, he's growing into a fine playmaker's role on the outside offensively.

Last year, Hunter had 57 catches for 721 yards and six scores. He's big enough to play outside and fast enough to make people miss in the middle of the field. If he isn't too busy being an all-world DB, he's a star.

6. Kobe Hudson, Central Florida

Hudson is another consistency guy. He transferred from Auburn to UCF after 2021. In the last three years, he's caught 44, 39 and 44 passes.

During the same span, though, his yard per catch has increased from 13.2 to 16.4 to 20.5. The 6-foot-1 Hudson can be a big-time field stretcher for the Golden Knights.

5. Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Presley is tiny and fast. At just 5-foot-8, he's often overlooked in discussions of big-time receivers. That's a mistake. Last year, he had 101 catches for 991 yards and six touchdowns.

Presley had five games with 90+ receiving yards last year. Considering that his production has increased each season of college, he's due for a massive year in 2024.

4. LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

Wester is returning to college football, but not to FAU. Honestly, the first was a surprise, because his production was already at an NFL level.

Wester caught 108 passes for 1,168 yards and eight scores a year ago. He has 252 catches for 2,703 yards and 21 touchdowns in his college career. He's already played at a high level and Deion Sanders will get him plenty of touches this fall.

3. Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

A 6-foot-4 target who came to Iowa State from FCS Eastern Kentucky, Higgins made a 2023 impact. He caught 53 balls for 983 yards and six touchdowns. As his size and 18.5 yards per catch attest, Higgins is a big-play target on the outside.

Given Iowa State's receiving corps and offensive potential, he's likely to have a big 2024.

2. Eli Green, Iowa State

Green could be a day one star with the Cyclones. He transfers in from FCS power North Dakota State.

A year ago, he caught 45 passes for 877 yards. The 5-foot-11 Green is a versatile target who could make plays on the edges or in the middle of the field.

1.Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

McMillan could be a Heisman candidate for the Wildcats. A season ago, the 6-foot-5 pass catcher grabbed 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Considering the lack of elite defenses in the Big 12, McMillan's stat sheet could look like a runaway pinball machine. He finished last season with four straight 100 yard games and will pick up where he left off.

What Big 12 receivers are you hoping to see in 2024? Let us hear about your favorites below in our comments section!