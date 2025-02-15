Top 10 returning cornerbacks heading into 2025 college football season ft. Leonard Moore

Travis Hunter’s Heisman Trophy win showed the impact that top cornerbacks can have in today’s college football. And while they didn't play the other way like Hunter, players like Jahdae Brown, Leonard Moore and Denzel Burke were important in taking their schools on a deep College Football Playoff run.

For 2025 there is a long list of cornerbacks who can change a game with their talent. Here are 10 top defensive backs for next season.

Top 10 returning cornerbacks for the 2025 season

Chandler Rivers (0) received All-American honors in 2024. - Source: Imagn

#10. Tacario Davis, Washington Huskies

One of the top cornerbacks in the transfer portal, Tacario Davis left Arizona for the Washington Huskies, where he will rejoin former coach Jedd Fisch. In three seasons with the Wildcats, Davis totaled 75 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and 22 pass breakups. He was one of the top transfers to join the Big Ten ahead of the 2025 season.

#9. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Volunteers

Under different circumstances, Jermod McCoy would have landed closer to the top after an outstanding sophomore season. However, the Whitehouse, Texas native suffered a torn ACL last month and will miss several months of activities.

While he is projected to be back in time for the start of the season, it might take him longer to regain the form that allowed him to get 75 tackles, six interceptions and 14 pass breakups in two seasons in Knoxville, where he's become one of the top cornerbacks in the country.

#8. Smith Snowden, Utah Utes

With Cam Calhoun headed to Alabama, Smith Snowden will be the primary cornerback in Salt Lake City. Snowden can cover receivers on the outside or in the slot and is the leader of a solid Utah secondary.

He is coming off a 48-tackle, two-interception season in which he also had eight pass breakups. The junior should be even better in 2025.

#7. Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers

The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ, Avieon Terrell comes into 2025 with 82 tackles, 19 passes defended three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 27 games.

He was an All-ACC selection in 2024 and is a physical corner with excellent ball skills. He could have a big season for the Tigers.

#6. Jermaine Mathews, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State cornerbacks have long been some of the best in college football, and Jermaine Mathews could become the leader of the group in 2025. While it helps to play alongside Caleb Downs, the top safety in the nation, Mathews’ impact kept increasing as the season wore on.

While his numbers weren’t spectacular (22 tackles and a sack), an expanded role means he will likely make a bigger impact for the Buckeyes in 2025.

#5. Malik Muhammad, Texas Longhorns

Malik Muhammad prevents a touchdown against Arizona State. - Source: Imagn

As Jahdae Brown entered the NFL Draft, Malik Muhammad is expected to become the top cornerback for the Longhorns in 2025. He is coming off a 36-tackle season in which he also had eight pass breakups. He could have a big year as the top corner in vaunted Texas pass defense.

#4. Chandler Rivers, Duke Blue Devils

A 2024 All-American, Chandler Rivers is going back to Duke for his senior season. The defensive back from Beaumont, Texas finished the season with 54 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Besides his top coverage skills, Rivers can make tackles in the open field, making him one of the most complete cornerbacks in the country.

#3. A.J. Harris, Penn State Nittany Lions

After transferring from Georgia ahead of the 2024 season, A.J. Harris became a dominant force in the Nittany Lions secondary. Harris might be the top player in one of the nation’s top cornerback groups. He finished the season with 48 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups. After a year in Happy Valley, he should feel more comfortable.

#2. D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers

D’Angelo Ponds received All-American honors last season and decided to run it back in 2025 as one of the top cornerbacks in the country. The former James Madison player has an excellent debut season in Bloomington with 55 tackles, three interceptions, one touchdown return and nine passes defended. He will spearhead the Indiana secondary as they look to make back-to-back CFP trips.

#1. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Leonard Moore and Christian Grey made one of the top cornerback tandems in the country in 2024. Moore, fresh off a Defensive Freshman of the Year Award, took over after preseason All-American Benjamin Morrison suffered a season-ending injury in October and became a shutdown corner.

Moore should continue to improve in his first full season as a starter after registering 48 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups this season.

