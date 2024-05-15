Top 10 returning running backs for the upcoming 2024 college football season ft. Ollie Gordon II, Quinshon Judkins and Damien Martinez

Running backs can be pivotal for good football teams. After all, almost everyone has a solid QB these days.

However, success generally takes some measure of balance, and that's where a top running back is pivotal. A successful running back can keep defenses off balance, can grind out tough 3rd and 4th down conversions and can crack big plays. Here are 10 who do all of those things.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 returning running backs for the upcoming 2024 college football season

Miami has added Oregon State running back Damien Martinez to a powerful offense for 2024.

#10 Donovan Edwards, Michigan

Edwards is a rare quality these days, a talented running back who has bided his time behind Blake Corum at UM. In three years mostly off the bench, he has rushed for 1,662 yards and 15 scores.

The six-foot back just missed 1,000 yards rushing in 2022, finishing nine yards short. He has had six 100-yard rushing games in his career and might equal that total again in the 2024 season alone.

#9 Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Jeanty is one of the most versatile backs in the nation. At just five-foot-nine, he's a smaller, speedy back. In 2023, he totaled 1,347 yards and 14 scores on the ground, but that's not all.

Jeanty also snagged 43 receptions for 569 yards and five more touchdowns through the air. He has more than one way to slay defenses, and Boise will likely try to work him into the attack in the air as well as on the ground. That dual threat makes Jeanty one of the nation's best.

#8 Jaydn Ott, Cal

Ott is one of those rare players who has been a college star since day one. In two seasons, he has rushed for 2,212 yards. In 2023, he totaled 1,315 yards and 12 scores. That 2023 season included five games of over 150 rushing yards.

Ott has always been a big-play and big-game threat. In just his fourth collegiate game, he rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He should have a massive junior season at Cal.

#7 Devin Neal, Kansas

An underrated part of Kansas's turn-around from laughing stock to competitor is Neal. Over the past three years, he has rushed for 3,008 yards and 32 scores. He had a massive 2023 season, with 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The 215-pound Neal has been durable for KU. He has had seven games with 20+ carries and 17 times with 15+ carries. He had an epic game in 2022 against Oklahoma State when he rushed for 224 yards and caught passes for another 110 yards.

#6 Tajh Brooks, Texas Tech

Brooks was a solid back but wasn't headed for a spot on a list like this. Then he had a brilliant 2023 season, rushing for 1,538 yards and 10 scores. That included a streak of eight 100-yard games in a nine-game run.

#5 Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Judkins was a star at Ole Miss and has been added to the mix at Ohio State via the transfer portal. He had 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns at Ole Miss. He will have to split carries at Ohio State but is a capable all-conference back for the Buckeyes.

#4 Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

A season ago, Hampton had 1,504 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He had that season with QB Drake Maye, who is now in the NFL. Hampton could trend up or down. He will get even more chances in 2024, but defenses will want to keep him honest.

#3 Damien Martinez, Miami

In two years at Oregon State, Martinez had 2,167 yards and 16 touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal and moved to Miami, where he will be part of an explosive offense for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. His numbers may be even better at Miami.

#2 TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Henderson battled injuries in 2023, but make no mistake. He's as much of a big-play threat as any back in the nation.

The five-foot-10 senior has amassed 2,745 yards and 32 scores. Henderson has had 20 carries just six times in three years at OSU. But he's dynamic and will be even splitting carries at running back with Quinshon Judkins for the Buckeyes.

#1 Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Gordon played sparingly as a freshman, but finished 7th in Heisman voting last season as a sophomore. He had 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2023.

Gordon had nine 100 yard games last year and had eight games with 20+ rushing attempts. He's a big play threat who shredded Big 12 defenses a year ago. Gordon is probably the nation's top collegiate running back.

Which outstanding running backs did we leave off the list? Weigh in below with your changes to our list.